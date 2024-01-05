Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting rehires lawyers weeks after dismissing them

Jan 5, 2024, 10:16 AM

Robert E. Crimo III., listens to Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a case management conference at ...

Robert E. Crimo III., listens to Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a case management conference at the Lake County Courthouse Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Waukegan, Ill. A case management conference is scheduled for a suspect in a mass shooting that left seven people dead during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago asked to again be represented by public defenders after firing them last month and insisting on handling his own case.

Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Dozens of people were wounded in the 2022 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, including a 8-year-old who was left partially paralyzed.

Last month, 23-year-old Crimo told a judge he wished to represent himself at his trial, and asked to move his court date up by a year, to February of this year rather than next.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti asked Crimo several times if he understood the possible penalties — including consecutive life sentences — if a jury finds him guilty, and then she granted both requests. In response to the judge’s questions, Crimo acknowledged he has no law degree and said his highest level of education is high school. Rossetti suggested he reconsider his choice to represent himself.

Crimo appeared in court on Friday for just a handful of minutes. The judge reminded him of his right to an attorney, and suggested he exercise it. Crimo agreed, asking to reappoint Lake County public defenders. His long dark hair was pulled back into a bun and he wore a white cloth mask and red jail uniform.

Crimo’s mother, Denise Pesina, and father, Robert Crimo Jr., attended the hearing but declined to comment on their son’s decision to rehire lawyers. Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty in November to seven misdemeanors — one for every person who was killed in the parade attack — in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun license.

The father was sentenced to 60 days and has since been released from Lake County Jail.

In 2019, at age 19, Crimo III was too young to seek his own gun license, but he could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father agreed, even though just months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had a collection of knives and had threatened to “kill everyone.”

Authorities said in 2022 that Crimo III confessed to police in the days after the attack that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Highland Park and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up another parade there.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against Crimo III, declined to comment on the defendant’s legal representation. Lake County Public Defenders Gregory Ticsay and Anton Trizna, who represented Crimo until last month, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Crimo’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

A man charged with punching a flight attendant also allegedly kicked a police officer in the groin

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC subway crews wrestle derailed train back on tracks, as crash disrupts service for second day

NEW YORK (AP) — In the cramped confines of a New York City subway tunnel, work crews labored to lift hulking rail cars back onto the tracks after two passenger trains collided and derailed, causing service disruptions that stretched into a second day Friday. The low-speed crash left the trains blocking both the local and […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Frank Rocco Giustino, who skippe...

ALANNNA DURKIN RICHER AND MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Questions remain in the largest criminal investigation in US history

Hundreds of people have been convicted in the massive prosecution of the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, but questions remain..

4 hours ago

Alexis Llanos, left, his partner Diomaris Barboza, and their children Alexa, 7, and Alexis, 3, pose...

Associated Press

A new immigration policy that avoids a dangerous journey is working. But border crossings continue

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution. The family then planned to make the dangerous and deadly journey north, through the Darien jungle leading through Panama, with hopes of eventually crossing illegally into the United States. Their plans changed […]

4 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in Washington...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will kick off his 2024 pitch to voters Friday, the day before the anniversary of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by posing the question of whether democracy is still a “sacred cause” worthy of sacrifice. Biden believes the upcoming election is largely about […]

6 hours ago

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with The Associated Press in his state Capitol office in Madison, ...

Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor says Biden must visit battleground state often to win it

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden must make frequent visits to battleground Wisconsin if he hopes to win it in November, focusing his message on his successes and issues that matter to the middle class, not just the argument that the fate of democracy is at stake, the state’s Democratic governor said. And while […]

7 hours ago

Illinois man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting rehires lawyers weeks after dismissing them