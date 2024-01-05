Close
Microscopic metal flake could pull back the curtain on DB Cooper’s true identity

Jan 5, 2024, 12:06 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


 The famed and mysterious disappearance of D.B. Cooper has puzzled investigators for over half a century.

Now new evidence is coming to light in the supposed “skyjacking,” after a microscopic piece of metal found on D. B. Cooper’s tie could help reveal his true identity.

“Considering the totality of all that has been uncovered in the last year with respect to DB Cooper’s tie, I can say with a very high degree of certainty that DB Cooper worked for Crucible Steel,” said independent investigator Eric Ulis.

“He likely traveled to Boeing on business,” Ulis continued.

Crucible Steel was a major Boeing supplier of titanium and stainless steel and had its headquartered in the Pittsburgh area in the late 1960s.

Ulis says that it is reasonable to assume that DB Cooper was heavily affected by the significant downturn in Boeing’s fortunes a decade later.

This comes after Ulis and others conducted a search of a trench on the outskirts of Vancouver, Washington, where Cooper might have touched down after jumping from an airplane with nothing more than a parachute and $200,000 in ransom money.

To read more about the mystery check out some of KIRO 7′s previous coverage.

