Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Massachusetts voters become latest to try and keep Trump off ballot over Jan. 6 attack

Jan 5, 2024, 11:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Five Republican and Democratic voters in Massachusetts have become the latest to challenge former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Republican primary election ballot, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge was filed late Thursday to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin’s office ahead of the March 5 presidential primary. The State Ballot Commission must rule on the challenge by Jan. 29.

The challenge, similar to those filed in more than a dozen other states, relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who previously has taken an oath to defend the Constitution and then later “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the country or given “aid or comfort” to its enemies.

In its 91-page objection, the voters made the case that Trump should be disqualified from the presidency because he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol Jan. 6 to intimidate Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence. It also says he “reveled in, and deliberately refused to stop, the insurrection” and cites Trump’s efforts to overturn the election illegally.

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office and incited a violent insurrection that attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened the assassination of the Vice President and congressional leaders, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history,” wrote Ron Fein, legal director at Free Speech For People, which has spearheaded efforts to keep Trump off the ballot. “Our predecessors understood that oath-breaking insurrectionists will do it again, and worse, if allowed back into power, so they enacted the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to protect the republic from people like Trump.”

The Massachusetts Republican Party responded to the challenge on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying it opposed this effort to remove Trump by “administrative fiat.”

“We believe that disqualification of a presidential candidate through legal maneuverings sets a dangerous precedent for democracy,” the group wrote. “Democracy demands that voters be the ultimate arbiter of suitability for office.”

Officials in Colorado and Maine have already banned Trump’s name from primary election ballots. Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court ruling from December that stripped his name from the state’s ballot. On Tuesday, Trump also has appealed a ruling by Maine’s secretary of state barring him from the state’s primary ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

National News

Associated Press

New York governor promises a floating pool in city waterways, reviving a long-stalled urban venture

NEW YORK (AP) — A plan for a floating swimming pool in New York City’s waterways moved one step closer to reality Friday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her support — and $12 million in public funding — for the unusual venture. The commitment breathed new life into an idea first proposed over a decade […]

25 minutes ago

The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court is ...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies, while a legal fight continues. The justices said they would hear arguments in April and put on hold a lower court ruling that had blocked the Idaho law in hospital emergencies, based on a lawsuit […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Civil rights lawsuit filed over 2022 Philadelphia fire that killed 9 children and 3 adults

Families of the 12 people killed in a Philadelphia row house fire that began in a Christmas tree two years ago sued a pair of city agencies Friday, claiming unsafe conditions on the property violated the victims’ civil rights. The federal lawsuit against the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the city’s Department of Human Services, and […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Mexico attorney general says fake GOP electors can’t be prosecuted, recommends changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor said Friday that the state’s five Republican electors cannot be prosecuted under the current law for filing election certificates that falsely declared Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential race. However, Democratic Attorney General Raúl Torrez is making recommendations to state lawmakers that he says would […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Ohio lawmaker is sentenced to probation for domestic violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state lawmaker was sentenced Friday to two years on probation for domestic violence charges and must complete 250 hours of community service. Republican state Rep. Bob Young was also ordered to abstain from alcohol as part of his probation and can’t enter bars and liquor stores. Young was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ohio governor signs order barring minors from gender-affirming surgery as veto override looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A week after vetoing legislation that would have banned all forms of gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday barring Ohioans from receiving transgender surgeries until they’re 18. The bill passed by both chambers along party lines last year would have banned gender-affirming […]

2 hours ago

Massachusetts voters become latest to try and keep Trump off ballot over Jan. 6 attack