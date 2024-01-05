Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Ramps close for weekend as crews install drainage for Montlake Lid

Jan 5, 2024, 3:27 PM

ramps close montlake...

Construction on the Montlake Lid project will be a hassle for drivers in the area (Photo from Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo from Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

As the New Year begins, work resumes on the State Route 520/Montlake Project, closing two ramps on and off the highway.

Beginning Friday night, the off-ramp to Lake Washington Boulevard closes from westbound SR 520, and the on-ramp to eastbound SR 520 closes from Montlake Boulevard.

More on the Montlake Lid: SR 520 Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

Contractors are installing drainage along these ramps.

Westbound drivers can access Lake Washington by either exiting at Montlake Boulevard or the East Roanoke exit.

Drivers needing to head east across Lake Washington will have to access State Route 520 from I-5 in Seattle.

The exit to Montlake Boulevard remains open in the eastbound direction, and the bike trail will stay open.

More on WA: Wash. voters sound off on biggest priorities for new legislative session

During this project, the sidewalk remains closed on the west side of the Montlake Boulevard overpass, with a detour in place. The closure is expected to last until the end of January.

Ramps close Friday, Jan. 5, at 11 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 8 at 5 a.m.

