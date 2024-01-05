Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jan 5, 2024, 3:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Denver Mayor Mike Johnston; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

National News

Associated Press

Agencies release plans for moving hotel-dwelling Maui fire survivors into long-term housing

HONOLULU (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it plans to move thousands of hotel-dwelling survivors of wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui into long-term housing over the next month. The agency expects households living under long-term leases directly funded by FEMA to rise to 1,500 over the next month from 100 […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands of WWII-era munitions found under water in survey of Southern California dump site

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Underwater dump sites off the Los Angeles coast contain thousands of barrels of World War II-era munitions including anti-submarine weapons and smoke devices, marine researchers announced Friday. A vast survey of known offshore sites in April identified the munitions. The survey was a high-tech follow up in a region known to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Radio reporter fired over comedy act reinstated after an arbitrator finds his jokes ‘funny’

A reporter who was fired for his standup comedy has been reinstated to his job at a Philadelphia-based public radio station through an arbitrator, who agreed that his jokes were, in some part, funny. Jad Sleiman, 34, is to be fully reinstated to his position with WHYY, a Philadelphia-based NPR station, after an arbitrator determined […]

4 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav...

Associated Press

Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications after minor procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Monday, due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Friday. It was the department’s first acknowledgement that Austin had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Ryder said Friday that […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids’ use of social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps. The law was part of an $86.1 billion state budget bill that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023,...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will decide if Donald Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, inserting the court squarely in the 2024 presidential campaign.

4 hours ago

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows