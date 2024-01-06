Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Protesters calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war block traffic in Seattle

Jan 6, 2024, 3:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war blocked northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Saturday.

Additional demonstrators on a nearby overpass cheered in support of the blockade, which began around 1:15 p.m., the Seattle Times reported. The state transportation department on X said traffic at one point was backed up more than 6 miles (9.7 kilometers), and the agency asked drivers to use alternate routes.

Demonstrators chanted “free, free Palestine” and “hey hey, ho ho, the occupation has got to go.”

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel killed around 1,200 people, and some 250 others were taken hostage. It was the worst such attack in Israel’s history.

Since then the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday a total of 22,722 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s subsequent assault. The count does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

Israel has held Hamas responsible for civilian casualties, saying the group embeds itself within Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. Still, international criticism of Israel’s conduct has grown because of the rising civilian death toll.

AP (New)

Zulily Seattle...

Associated Press

Seattle-based online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation

The U.S. online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed.

10 days ago

Aaron Posey, a Bloodworks Northwest executive, donates blood at the blood center's Seattle headquar...

Associated Press

For years, he couldn’t donate at the blood center where he worked. Under new FDA rules, now he can

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Over the last six years, blood center employee Dylan Smith was often asked how frequently he gave blood himself. His answer was always the same: As a gay man, he couldn’t. That changed this month. Thanks to new federal guidelines finalized in May, gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can […]

16 days ago

Associated Press

Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury cleared three Washington state police officers of all criminal charges Thursday in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face-down on a Tacoma sidewalk as he pleaded for breath. Two of the officers — Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38 […]

16 days ago

Associated Press

Victim of Green River serial killer identified after 4 decades as teen girl who ran away from home

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have identified a teenage girl killed by the Green River serial killer in Washington state four decades ago. Lori Anne Razpotnik was 15 when she ran away from her home in Lewis County in 1982. Her family never saw her again. Her remains were found in 1985 over a road embankment […]

17 days ago

Associated Press

Conservationists, tribes say deal with Biden administration is a road map to breach Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. government said Thursday it plans to spend more than $1 billion over the next decade to help recover depleted populations of salmon in the Pacific Northwest, and that it will help figure out how to offset the hydropower, transportation and other benefits provided by four controversial dams on the Snake […]

23 days ago

FILE - Officer Donny Mathew of the Portland Police Bureau's bike squad, stands next to a person who...

Associated Press

As Pacific Northwest fentanyl crisis surges, officials grapple with how to curb it

SEATTLE (AP) — The fight against fentanyl is increasingly being waged in schools, jails and on city streets in the Pacific Northwest, where state officials in Oregon and Washington have named it a top issue as overdose deaths rise. Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee plans to ask lawmakers for about $64 million more to treat […]

24 days ago

Protesters calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war block traffic in Seattle