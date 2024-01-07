Close
POLITICS

China sanctions 5 US defense companies in response to US sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

Jan 6, 2024, 6:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions Sunday on five American defense-related companies in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and U.S sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals.

The sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from doing business with them, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online.

The companies are BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

The Foreign Ministry said the U.S. moves harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and violated the rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.

“The Chinese government remains unwavering in our resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens,” the ministry statement said.

China regards Taiwan, a self-governing island off its east coast, as a renegade province that must come under Beijing’s control at some point in the future.

