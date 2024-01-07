Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Report: Another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona, 8th different one in southwestern US since 1996

Jan 7, 2024, 11:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — There’s been another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona and it’s the eighth different jaguar documented in the southwestern U.S. since 1996, according to wildlife officials.

A hobbyist wildlife videographer who posts trail camera footage online captured the image of a roaming jaguar late last month in the Huachuca Mountains near Tucson, the Arizona Republic reported.

A spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the agency has authenticated Jason Miller’s footage and has confirmed this is a new jaguar to the United States.

The animals were placed on the endangered species list in 1997 after being removed in 1980.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated about 750,000 acres of critical protected habitat for the jaguars along the border in southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Authorities said Arizona jaguars are part of the species’ northern population, including Sonora, Mexico’s breeding population.

“I’m certain this is a new jaguar, previously unknown to the United States,” said Russ McSpadden, a southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “After being nearly wiped out, these majestic felines continue to reestablish previously occupied territory despite border wall construction, new mines, and other threats to their habitat.”

Officials said the rosette pattern on each jaguar is unique — just like a human fingerprint — and helps identify specific animals.

The new video shows that the cat is not Sombra or El Jefe, two jaguars known to have roamed Arizona in recent years.

The gender of the newly spotted jaguar is unclear.

“Whether male or female, this new jaguar is going to need a mate. Now is the time for us to have a serious conversation and take action to bring jaguars back,” Megan Southern, jaguar recovery coordinator with The Rewilding Institute, told Phoenix TV station KPNX.

National News

Image: A portion of the Boeing aircraft that housed Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 burst open while th...

Steve Coogan

FAA grounds about 170 Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft after Portland flight blowout

The FAA ordered Saturday the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft. The move will affect more than 170 planes worldwide.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a foggy stretch of California’s Interstate 5 in southern California has left two people dead and nine others injured. The pileup involving 35 cars happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday west of Bakersfield, according to authorities. Kern County Fire Department spokesman Jim Calhoun told reporters […]

5 hours ago

In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 photo, a touchscreen voting machine and printer are seen in a voting ...

Associated Press

Is Georgia’s election system constitutional? A federal judge will decide in trial set to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — Election integrity activists want a federal judge to order Georgia to stop using its current election system, saying it’s vulnerable to attack and has operational issues that could cost voters their right to cast a vote and have it accurately counted. During a trial set to start Tuesday, activists plan to argue […]

6 hours ago

Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico behind Concertina wire and a sign warning t...

Associated Press

The US sees a drop in illegal border crossings after Mexico increases enforcement

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Daniel Bermudez’s family had fled Venezuela and was headed to the U.S. to seek asylum when the freight train they were riding through Mexico was stopped by immigration officials. His wife tried to explain that her family had permission to go to the U.S. Instead, they flew her to Mexico’s […]

13 hours ago

In this image provided by Coleman Fredricks, coal miners unearthed a mammoth tusk in May 2023 at th...

Associated Press

Coal miners in North Dakota unearth a mammoth tusk buried for thousands of years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The first person to spot it was a shovel operator working the overnight shift, eyeing a glint of white as he scooped up a giant mound of dirt and dropped it into a dump truck. Later, after the truck driver dumped the load, a dozer driver was ready to flatten the […]

14 hours ago

Chad Preston, a senior political science major at Florida AM University, poses for a photo before c...

Associated Press

At Florida’s only public HBCU, students watch warily for political influence on teaching of race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A core mission of Florida A&M University from its founding over a century ago has been to educate African Americans. It was written into the law that established the school along with another college, in Gainesville, reserved for white students. At Florida’s only public historically Black university, some students now fear […]

14 hours ago

Report: Another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona, 8th different one in southwestern US since 1996