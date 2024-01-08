Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas

Jan 7, 2024, 9:04 PM

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by cou...

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by court officials and records as Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. Redden, who was captured in courtroom video leaping over a judge's bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl, is scheduled to appear before her again Monday morning, Jan. 8, 2024. (Clark County District Court via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Clark County District Court via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defendant who was captured in courtroom video leaping over a judge’s bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl, is scheduled to appear before her again Monday morning.

In his Jan. 3 appearance before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, Deobra Redden, who was facing prison time for a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year, tried to convince the judge that he was turning around his violent past.

Redden asked for leniency while describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.”

But when it became clear Holthus was going to sentence him to prison time, and as the court marshal moved to handcuff and take him into custody, Redden yelled expletives and charged forward. People in the courtroom audience, including his foster mother, began to scream.

Redden vaulted a defense table, dove over the judge’s bench and landed atop Holthus. The video showed the judge falling back against a wall and an American flag toppling on them.

Redden “supermanned over the judicial bench,” Jerry Wiese, the court’s chief judge, said in a description of the leap to reach Holthus.

The defendant, who had grabbed the judge’s hair, had to be wrestled off her by her clerk, Michael Lasso, and several court and jail officers, some of whom threw punches. Lasso was treated for cuts on his hands and a marshal was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder and a gash on his forehead.

Holthus suffered some injuries but was back to work the next day.

Wiese credited Lasso for acting quickly, saying he was the “primary person” who pulled Redden off the judge “and probably kept her from having more severe injuries.”

Redden’s defense attorney, Caesar Almase, declined to comment.

Redden was jailed on $54,000 bail in connection with the attack but refused to return to court the next day on the new charges, so a judge rescheduled his next appearance in that case for Tuesday. Records show he faces charges including extortion, coercion with force and battery on a protected person, referring to the judge and the officers who came to her aid.

At the Monday appearance, Holthus is expected to continue sentencing in Redden’s other case, involving the baseball bat attack. He initially was charged with assault but reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery resulting in substantial injuries.

Redden’s criminal record is marked by mostly violent offenses and includes prior convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“He’s been violent his entire adult life,” Wolfson said.

Redden, 30, had tried to convince the judge otherwise Wednesday.

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told her, adding that he didn’t think he should be sent to prison. “But if it’s appropriate for you, then you have to do what you have to do.”

Redden was not shackled or wearing jail attire at the time of the attack because he had been released from custody while awaiting sentencing.

