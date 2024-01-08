Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

First US lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon with commercial deliveries

Jan 7, 2024, 11:21 PM | Updated: Jan 8, 2024, 12:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed toward the moon Monday, launching private companies on a space race to make deliveries for NASA and other customers.

Astrobotic Technology’s lander caught a ride on a brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan. The Vulcan streaked through the Florida predawn sky, putting the spacecraft on a roundabout route to the moon that should culminate with an attempted landing on Feb. 23.

“So, so, so excited. We are on our way to the moon!” Astrobotic chief executive John Thornton said.

The Pittsburgh company aims to be the first private business to successfully land on the moon, something only four countries have accomplished. But a Houston company also has a lander ready to fly, and could beat it to the lunar surface, taking a more direct path.

“First to launch. First to land is TBD,” to be determined, Thornton noted.

NASA gave the two companies millions to build and fly their own lunar landers. The space agency wants the privately owned landers to scope out the place before astronauts arrive while delivering NASA tech and science experiments as well as odds and ends for other customers. Astrobotic’s contract for the Peregrine lander: $108 million.

The last time the U.S. launched a moon-landing mission was in December 1972. Apollo 17’s Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the 11th and 12th men to walk on the moon, closing out an era that has remained NASA’s pinnacle.

The space agency’s new Artemis program — named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology — looks to return astronauts to the moon’s surface within the next few years. First will be a lunar fly-around with four astronauts, possibly before the end of the year.

Highlighting Monday’s moonshot was the long-delayed initial test flight of the Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 202-foot (61-meter) rocket is essentially an upgraded version of ULA’s hugely successful workhorse Atlas V, which is being phased out along with the company’s Delta IV. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, provided the Vulcan’s two main engines.

ULA declared success once the lander was free of the rocket’s upper stage, nearly an hour into the flight. “Yee-haw!” shouted chief executive Tory Bruno. “I am so thrilled, I can’t tell you how much.”

The Soviet Union and the U.S. racked up a string of successful moon landings in the 1960s and 70s, before putting touchdowns on pause. China joined the elite club in 2013 and India in 2023. But last year also saw landers from Russia and a private Japanese company slam into the moon. An Israeli nonprofit crashed in 2019.

Next month, SpaceX will provide the lift for a lander from Intuitive Machines. The Nova-C lander’s more direct one-week route could see both spacecraft attempting to land within days or even hours of one another.

The hourlong descent to the lunar surface — by far the biggest challenge — will be “exciting, nail-biting, terrifying all at once,” Thornton said.

Besides flying experiments for NASA, Astrobotic drummed up its own freight business, packing the 6-foot-tall (1.9-meter-tall) Peregrine lander with everything from a chip of rock from Mount Everest and toy-size cars from Mexico that will catapult to the lunar surface and cruise around, to the ashes and DNA of deceased space enthusiasts, including “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke.

The Navajo Nation recently sought to have the launch delayed because of the human remains. saying it would be a “profound desecration” of a celestial body revered by Native Americans. Thornton said the December objections came too late but promised to try to find “a good path forward” with the Navajo for future missions.

One of the spaceflight memorial companies that bought room on the lander, Celestis, said in a statement that no single culture or religion owns the moon and should not be able to veto a mission. More remains are on the rocket’s upper stage, which was boosted into a perpetual orbit around the sun reaching as far out as Mars.

Cargo fares for Peregrine ranged from a few hundred dollars to $1.2 million per kilogram (2.2 pounds), not nearly enough for Astrobotic to break even. But for this first flight, that’s not the point, according to Thornton.

“A lot of people’s dreams and hopes are riding on this,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by cou...

Associated Press

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defendant who was captured in courtroom video leaping over a judge’s bench and attacking her, touching off a bloody brawl, is scheduled to appear before her again Monday morning. In his Jan. 3 appearance before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, Deobra Redden, who was facing prison time […]

4 hours ago

RowVaughn Wells, second from left, the mother of Tyre Nichols, flanked by family members of Nichols...

Associated Press

Tyre Nichols’ family gathers for vigil 1 year after police brutally beat him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One year ago, Tyre Nichols was driving home to have dinner with his family when he was pulled over by Memphis police who claimed the Black man was driving recklessly and yanked him out of his car. Officers hit him with a stun gun and pepper sprayed him, but he managed […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Stabbing leaves 1 dead at New York City migrant shelter; 2nd resident charged with murder

NEW YORK (AP) — A 27-year-old resident of a New York City migrant shelter was charged with murder Sunday in the fatal stabbing of another resident, police said. Police were called to the Randall’s Island shelter around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress. The victim, stabbed in the torso, was […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on topline spending levels for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month. The agreement largely hues to spending caps for defense and domestic programs that Congress set as part of a bill to suspend the debt limit until […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol...

Associated Press

The Pentagon adds new details about Austin’s secretive hospital stay and the delay in telling Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon released new details Sunday about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s continued hospitalization, saying he had a medical procedure Dec. 22, went home a day later and was admitted to intensive care Jan. 1 when he began experiencing severe pain. The latest information came as members of both parties in Congress expressed […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Report: Another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona, 8th different one in southwestern US since 1996

PHOENIX (AP) — There’s been another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona and it’s the eighth different jaguar documented in the southwestern U.S. since 1996, according to wildlife officials. A hobbyist wildlife videographer who posts trail camera footage online captured the image of a roaming jaguar late last month in the Huachuca Mountains near Tucson, the […]

14 hours ago

First US lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon with commercial deliveries