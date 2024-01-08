Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

St. Croix reports island-wide power outage forcing officials to close schools and offices

Jan 8, 2024, 11:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands reported an island-wide power outage on St. Croix on Monday that forced officials to close schools and government offices.

The islands’ Water and Power Authority said in a statement that there was a loss of power generation at the Estate Richmond power plant around dawn.

Officials updated their statement in the afternoon to say that generation was lost again as crews worked to fix the problem.

Island-wide power outages have become increasingly common in St. Croix, where more than 41,000 people live. Officials have said the largest generator is inefficient and runs solely on diesel, and that the smaller units are older, not frequently maintained and not able to withstand the additional load when the largest one fails.

World

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), rig...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian stocks decline after Wall Street logs its worst week in the last 10

HONG KONG (AP) — Major Asian stock markets retreated on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since Halloween. U.S. futures were lower even after Congressional leaders reached an agreement on overall spending levels for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month. Oil prices fell after […]

15 hours ago

A Palestinian child wounded during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at ...

Associated Press

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in the north and warns of ‘another war’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hezbollah has struck an air traffic control base in northern Israel, the Israeli military said Sunday, and warned of “another war” with the Iran-backed militant group. The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as Israel battles Hamas militants in Gaza gave new urgency to U.S. diplomatic efforts as Secretary of […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

China sanctions 5 US defense companies in response to US sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions Sunday on five American defense-related companies in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and U.S sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals. The sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from doing business with them, the Foreign Ministry said […]

2 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives on the island of Crete, Greece, Saturday, Jan. 6, 20...

Associated Press

Blinken says Turkey is committed to a ‘positive’ role in postwar Gaza as he opens a diplomatic push

CHANIA, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Turkey is committed to playing “a positive, productive” role for postwar Gaza and prepared to use its influence in the region to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from broadening even more. The latest Mideast mission by America’s top diplomat opened with talks in […]

2 days ago

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border attack...

Associated Press

Hezbollah, Israel trade heavy cross-border fire as Blinken seeks to prevent regional escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah traded fire Saturday in one of the heaviest days of cross-border fighting in recent weeks, a day after the militia’s leader urged retaliation for the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon’s capital. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that if his group […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall St. ticks lower ahead of jobs report; inflation in Europe back on the rise

Wall Street edged lower Friday ahead of the release of the December jobs report, which is expected to show that the labor market remained sturdy in the final month of 2023. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were each down 0.3% before the bell. Economists expect the jobs report to […]

3 days ago

St. Croix reports island-wide power outage forcing officials to close schools and offices