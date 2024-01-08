Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Five companies agree to pay $7.2 million for polluting two Ohio creeks

Jan 8, 2024, 1:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Five companies have agreed to pay the federal government more than $7.2 million overall to resolve claims stemming from longstanding pollution in two adjacent creeks in the Maumee River watershed in northwestern Ohio.

The settlement with Ohio Refining Co., Chevron USA, Energy Transfer LLC, Pilkington North America and Chemtrade Logistics was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said a federal judge must approve the deal before it takes effect.

According to a complaint, the companies are liable for historic industrial discharges of oil or hazardous substances at the Duck & Otter Creeks site near Toledo. The site is just east of the Maumee River and encompasses the creeks, adjoining wetlands, floodplain areas and uplands.

The two creeks flow into Maumee Bay in Lake Erie and provide key habitats for migratory birds and fish, and also support hunting and fishing activities for local residents, according to federal wildlife officials.

National News

Associated Press

Convicted killer pleads not guilty to jailhouse attack on killer of California student Kristin Smart

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of a jailhouse attack on the convicted killer of California college student Kristin Smart pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder. Jason Budrow, 43, entered his plea in Fresno County Superior Court to four felony charges, including using a prison-made deadly weapon and assault by an inmate serving […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - A bald eagle flies at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Mound ...

Associated Press

Arrest warrant issued for Montana man accused of killing thousands of birds, including eagles

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Montana man who failed to show up for an initial court appearance on charges of killing thousands of birds, including bald and golden eagles. A second defendant pleaded not guilty. The two men, working with others, killed about 3,600 birds on […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago woman pleads guilty, to testify against own mother accused of cutting baby from teen’s womb

CHICAGO (AP) — A 29-year-old Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after authorities said she helped her mother kill a pregnant teenager whose baby was cut from her womb. Desiree Figueroa’s plea was made Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. It stipulates that she testify against her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, whose first-degree […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

JetBlue’s CEO is stepping down, and he’ll be replaced by the first woman to lead a big US airline

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue said Monday that CEO Robin Hayes will step down next month and be replaced by the airline’s president, Joanna Geraghty, who will be the first woman to lead a major U.S. carrier. Geraghty, 51, joined JetBlue in 2005 and has taken on an increasingly prominent role at the New York-based […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ advocates’ lawsuit says Louisiana transgender care ban violates the state constitution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit to block enforcement of Louisiana’s new ban on transgender health care procedures for anyone under 18 was announced Monday by LGBTQ+ advocates. The lawsuit was prepared by Lamda Legal and others on behalf of five Louisiana minors and their parents, identified in the filings by pseudonyms. Lamda Legal said […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US retail mortgage lender loanDepot struggles with cyberattack

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. retail mortgage lender loanDepot is struggling to recover from a cyberattack that impacted its loan processing and phone service. In a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said data was encrypted by the “unauthorized third party” who broke into company systems. It said certain unspecified […]

2 hours ago

Five companies agree to pay $7.2 million for polluting two Ohio creeks