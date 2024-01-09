Close
Onetime ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat to release a book, 'The Art of Diplomacy'

Jan 9, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former diplomat and White House aide Stuart E. Eizenstat has a book out this spring on some of the country’s most consequential treaties and other international accords.

Publisher Rowman & Littlefield will release “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World” on May 24. Eizenstat will recount diplomatic efforts everywhere from Northern Ireland to the Middle East.

“At a time of global turmoil and conflict, when America’s influence is being challenged by a number of emerging powers, I believe it is important to impart what I have learned in my government experience, in order to help the United States use diplomacy to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Eizenstat said in a statement Tuesday.

According to Rowman & Littlefield, Eizenstat’s book “brings to life the personalities, issues, obstacles, and dramatic breakthroughs that have created the world we live in today.”

Eizenstat, who turns 81 next week, has served in six administrations, his roles including chief domestic policy advisor for President Jimmy Carter and U.S. ambassador to the European Union during the Clinton administration. His book will include an introduction by former Secretary of State James A. Baker III and a foreword by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, completed shortly before his death last year.

Eizenstat’s previous books include “President Carter: The White House Years” and “Imperfect Justice: Looted Assets, Slave Labor, and the Unfinished Business of World War II.”

