Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show

Jan 9, 2024, 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welcome to opening day of CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring in some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. Swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more — with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look — will be on display.

The Associated Press will be keeping a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the latest announcements to most quirky smart gadgets.

——

HONDA DEBUTS ITS ZERO SERIES EV CONCEPT CARS

Honda premiered two concept vehicles, dubbed the “Saloon” and “Space-Hub,” for a new global electric vehicle series on Tuesday. The Japanese automaker says the Zero Series approach for EV development focuses on models that are “thin, light and wise,” with specific goals to minimize battery size.

The first models of the Zero Series are aimed at making their way to the North American market in 2026, the company said, with plans to introduce those vehicles in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America afterward. Honda also unveiled a new “H mark” logo set to be used for its next generation of EVs.

——

MORE GOOGLE APPS COMING PRE-INSTALLED ON CARS

Google on Tuesday showcased various ways the tech giant is integrating generative AI features into Android devices — including previously-announced customizable, AI-generated wallpapers and suggested text messages responses, written in styles ranging from casual to “Shakespearean.”

The California-based company also took the opportunity to unveil some new features.

Chromecast is being expanded to more apps and devices, with TikTok content now able to be cast directly to TVs.

More automakers are also partnering with Google to offer vehicles with pre-install apps such as Google Maps and Assistant. The apps will come to select models from Ford, Nissan and Lincoln this year, with Porsche following suit in 2025.

——

INTEL UNVEILS UPDATED 14th GEN PROCESSOR LINEUP Intel may be leaning into supporting AI with its Core Ultra chips, but the company decided to announce an expansion of its 14th Gen processor family for gamers and media creators who need raw power and performance from their PCs.

National News

Associated Press

NRA lawyer says gun rights group is defendant and victim at civil trial over leader’s big spending

NEW YORK (AP) — A National Rifle Association lawyer acknowledged in court Tuesday that some former executives and outside vendors may have ripped off the influential gun rights group with lavish spending and self-dealing. But, in an opening statement at a New York civil trial scrutinizing the organization’s leadership and finances, Sarah Rogers questioned why […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Jan. 6 The Washington Post on home schooling in the US If the coronavirus pandemic turned “working from home” into common parlance, “learning from home” might be next: The Post reported last year on the skyrocketing number of home-schooled children, of whom reporters estimate there […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yo...

Associated Press

Defense Secretary Austin was treated for prostate cancer and a urinary tract infection, doctors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer and his recent secretive hospitalization was for surgery and later to treat a urinary tract infection related to that operation, doctors said Tuesday. The 70-year-old Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer. […]

2 hours ago

microsoft layoffs new year...

Associated Press

Microsoft’s OpenAI investment could trigger merger review

Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI could trigger a European Union merger investigation, the bloc’s executive branch said Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters investigate cause of suspected gas explosion at historic Texas hotel that injured 21

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Firefighters scoured the wreckage of a historic Fort Worth hotel on Tuesday as they investigated the cause of a massive explosion that shattered windows, littered the streets with debris and injured 21 people, including one critically. The Monday blast blew doors and sections of wall into the road in front […]

3 hours ago

Andrew Scott poses for a portrait to promote the film "All of Us Strangers" on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 20...

Associated Press

Even Andrew Scott was startled by his vulnerability in ‘All of Us Strangers’

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent winter day in New York when the sun was shining, Andrew Scott rushed into a coffee shop between recording sessions for an upcoming series. “I’m scheduled tighter than a teenage pop star,” he said, beaming. The interview had been postponed once, and the location was switched at the […]

4 hours ago

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show