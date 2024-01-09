Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Los Angeles Times executive editor steps down after fraught tenure

Jan 9, 2024, 11:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The executive editor of the Los Angeles Times is stepping down after a 2 1/2-year tenure at the newspaper that spanned the coronavirus pandemic and three Pulitzer Prizes, as well as a period of layoffs and contentious contract negotiations with the newsroom’s union.

Kevin Merida’s last day will be Friday. He and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the paper’s owner, “mutually agreed” on the departure, according to statements released Tuesday.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am leaving The Times,” Merida wrote to the staff. “I made the decision in consultation with Patrick, after considerable soul-searching about my career at this stage and how I can best be of value to the profession I love.”

The LA Times won three Pulitzer Prizes under Merida’s leadership. He joined the storied newspaper in June 2021 after leading an ESPN unit focused on race, culture and sports.

National News

Associated Press

Meta to hide posts about suicide, eating disorders from teens’ Instagram and Facebook feeds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meta said Tuesday it will start hiding inappropriate content from teenagers’ accounts on Instagram and Facebook, including posts about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. The social media giant based in Menlo Park, California, said in a blog post that while it already aims not to recommend such “age-inappropriate” material to teens, […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

County official Richardson says she’ll challenge U.S. Rep. McBath in Democratic primary in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Jerica Richardson, a county commissioner in suburban Atlanta, announced Tuesday that she will challenge U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath in the Democratic primary in May in a new congressional district on the west side of Atlanta. Richardson, a Cobb County commissioner, had previously said she would run for Congress, but her decision had […]

1 hour ago

Workers install solar panels at the under-construction Adani Green Energy Limited's Renewable Energ...

Associated Press

2023 was the hottest year on record: What can be done?

The shattering of global annual heat records last year is prompting people to ask: What can be done?

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers may face discipline for criticizing a judge’s ruling in discrimination case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A father-daughter pair of lawyers in Florida may face disciplinary action for speaking out against a judge’s ruling that overturned a jury decision awarding $2.7 million to a Black doctor who alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination. Civil rights attorney Jerry Girley represented the doctor after he was fired from […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

No charges to be filed in death of toddler who fell into cistern during day care at Vermont resort

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a 3-year-old boy who fell into an underground cistern and was seriously injured in July while attending a day care program at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

NRA lawyer says gun rights group is defendant and victim at civil trial over leader’s big spending

NEW YORK (AP) — A National Rifle Association lawyer acknowledged in court Tuesday that some former executives and outside vendors may have ripped off the influential gun rights group with lavish spending and self-dealing. But, in an opening statement at a New York civil trial scrutinizing the organization’s leadership and finances, Sarah Rogers questioned why […]

4 hours ago

Los Angeles Times executive editor steps down after fraught tenure