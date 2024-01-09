Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Guam police say a man who fatally shot a South Korean tourist has been found dead

Jan 9, 2024, 12:46 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a South Korean tourist during a robbery last week in Guam was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his alleged getaway driver was in custody, police in the U.S. territory said Tuesday.

Police said the first suspect was found dead inside a parked car Tuesday night, KUAM-TV reported. Police won’t release his name until his family has been notified.

A second man believed to have been the driver of the SUV allegedly used in the deadly Jan. 4 robbery was found in a game room and taken into custody, police said.

Guam heavily relies on tourism and U.S. government spending to power its economy. South Korea sends more tourists to Guam than any other country.

Shortly after the shooting, the Guam Visitors Bureau offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Guam’s governor vowed the U.S. territory would do everything to keep its people and visitors safe.

Detectives said a they got a break in the case six days into the investigation when a citizen gave them a tip.

Police also reviewed surveillance footage from about 20 businesses in the Tumon tourist district where the shooting took place. The victim was staying at a hotel in Tumon with his wife during a trip to celebrate his retirement.

The surveillance video allegedly captured the suspect’s silver Toyota 4-Runner taking off from the area on the day of the shooting.

Investigators are looking into whether the gun found on the suspect had been used in the fatal shooting.

“We are not sure yet, but there may be information that it may be,” Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said during a news conference at police headquarters. “There’s other scientific examinations that need to be conducted to see if there is direct correlation between the two.”

The suspect was found dead in a car in the village of Yona, which is about a 30-minute drive from Tumon. He has a criminal record for illegal drug possession, and there was also an active warrant out for his arrest.

The alleged driver of the SUV was found in a Yona game room. He has an arrest record for assault and disorderly conduct.

Guam is an island of about 170,000 people approximately 3,900 miles (6,300 kilometers) west of Hawaii.

World

Associated Press

Blinken urges Israel to engage with region on postwar plans that include path to Palestinian state

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on Israel to work with moderate Palestinians and neighboring countries on plans for postwar Gaza, saying they were willing to help rebuild and govern the territory but only if there is a “pathway to a Palestinian state.” The U.S. and Israel […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: World shares are mixed following Wall Street rally led by technology stocks

BANGKOK (AP) — European markets opened lower on Tuesday after a mixed session in Asia, where Tokyo’s benchmark closed at a 33-year high. Germany’s DAX fell 0.4% to 16,654.65 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 7,433.01. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower to 7,688.41. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Croix reports island-wide power outage forcing officials to close schools and offices

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands reported an island-wide power outage on St. Croix on Monday that forced officials to close schools and government offices. The islands’ Water and Power Authority said in a statement that there was a loss of power generation at the Estate Richmond power plant around dawn. […]

1 day ago

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), rig...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares advance following Wall Street rally led by technology stocks

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced Tuesday after Wall Street rallied to claw back almost all the losses from its slow start to the year. U.S. futures fell while oil prices saw modest gains. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.4%, to 33,858.63, as the market reopened from a holiday on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng […]

2 days ago

A Palestinian child wounded during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at ...

Associated Press

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in the north and warns of ‘another war’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hezbollah has struck an air traffic control base in northern Israel, the Israeli military said Sunday, and warned of “another war” with the Iran-backed militant group. The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as Israel battles Hamas militants in Gaza gave new urgency to U.S. diplomatic efforts as Secretary of […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

China sanctions 5 US defense companies in response to US sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions Sunday on five American defense-related companies in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and U.S sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals. The sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from doing business with them, the Foreign Ministry said […]

3 days ago

Guam police say a man who fatally shot a South Korean tourist has been found dead