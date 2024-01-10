35 dogs, cats and other animals found in ‘hazardous’ Tacoma home

Pierce County Animal Control rescued 35 animals from an unsafe, overcrowded home in Tacoma this week.

Ten cats, eight dogs, six hamsters, five ferrets, three mice, two rats, and one parrot were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The pets, which vary in age and breed, include four Sphynx cats and six puppies.

They also arrived with various health conditions, including upper respiratory infections, and hair loss and they were underweight.

Vets and aides at the shelter are providing medications, medical treatments, nourishment, and comprehensive care for all the animals, but donations are needed from the community to help the shelter continue to provide care.

If you can, please donate to thehumanesociety.org/35-pets/.