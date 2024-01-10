Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show

Jan 10, 2024, 10:35 AM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welcome to CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. The latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more will be on display, with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.

The Associated Press will keep a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the latest announcements to most quirky smart gadgets.

YOUR OWN PERSONAL ROBOTIC MASSEUSE

Artificial intelligence has been seen powering smart home hubs, cars, TVs, medical devices and even fingernail printers at CES 202, now the technology is even giving massages.

Created by French company Capsix Robotics, iYU uses artificial intelligence to perform a real-time body scan and recommend the best kind of experience for the user. A robotic arm then performs a variety of techniques, whether it’s a massage for pressure or a deep massage for muscles.

“Now it’s every day massage,” says Capsix Robotics founder Francois Eyssautier.

WANT A PHYSICAL KEYBOARD FOR YOUR iPHONE?

It’s a new product but the functionality might ring familiar — Clicks Technologies’ iPhone keyboard is making a splash at CES 2024.

The smartphone accessory is aimed at, according to co-founder Johnathan Young, three core audiences: iPhone users with dexterity or accessibility issues, the younger generation looking to stand out, and people who miss their previous smartphone keyboards.

When asked about the product’s reception at the annual tech conference, Young said;

“Well we had expectations for CES. Let’s just say they’ve been blown apart because it’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Prices range from $139 to $159.

GETTING YOUR VOICE BACK

Dutch startup Whispp aims to use artificial intelligence to help millions of people suffering from vocal impairments speak again in their natural voices.

While many current assistive technologies focus on speech-to-text or text-to-speech, Whispp is using audio-to-audio-based AI, resulting in almost real-time speech conversion.

Users also have the unique ability to recreate their distinct voice by providing recordings of their current or past voice, adding a personalized touch to their own communication.

At CES 2024, Whispp launched an AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app.

MARTHA STEWART, TECHNOLOGIST

Last night, businesswoman and media personality Martha Stewart took to the kitchen stage at the Samsung CES booth to craft her famed “Martha-tini” and smashed potatoes using the company’s SmartThings technology.

As a bonus, the famed cooking, entertaining and homemaking celebrity revealed how she first got hooked onto the tech culture scene.

“Well, I got my first computer in 1982. An IBM. I still have it. … and all my friends and I would sit up all night long trying to figure out what the computer could do for us.”

National News

Josephine Wright poses in her yard facing a barren plot under development in Hilton Head Island, S....

Associated Press

Woman, 94, who drew national attention for fending off developers in her island community has died

A woman on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island who drew national attention from stars such as Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years has died, according to a publicist for her family. She was 94. Josephine Wright came to embody the development pressures displacing residents of historic African […]

13 minutes ago

sea-tac...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes through Saturday for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling through Saturday all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes like the one that suffered an in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel last week as it waits for new instructions from Boeing and federal officials on how to inspect the fleet.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man dies after he was found unresponsive in cell at problem-plagued jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail in Atlanta died Wednesday at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said. A jail officer doing a security round found Michael Anthony Holland, 36, in his cell early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups surge to 20 million, days before open enrollment closes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 20 million people have signed up for health insurance this year through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, a record-breaking figure. President Joe Biden will likely proclaim those results regularly on the campaign trail for months to come as former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, vows to dismantle the Obama-era program. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Longest currently serving state senator in US plans to retire in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The longest currently serving state senator in the U.S. doesn’t plan to run for office again this year in South Carolina. Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler was elected to the Senate in 1976 and has served ever since. He said after prayerful consideration he knew it was time to end his 47 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Searches under way following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said. The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” […]

3 hours ago

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show