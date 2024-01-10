Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Hydrogen energy back in the vehicle conversation at CES 2024

Jan 9, 2024, 6:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — While electric vehicles are gaining the lion’s share of the attention for carbon-neutral technology at CES 2024, hydrogen energy has snuck its way back into the conversation thanks to two automotive giants.

Hyundai spotlighted its plans for utilizing hydrogen energy at the sprawling tech and gadget show in Las Vegas. Beyond making vehicles powered by hydrogen-powered fuel cells, the South Korean automaker signaled that it could work toward aiding a “hydrogen society” by expanding into energy production, storage and transportation.

It’s already technologically feasible, and it will eventually make sense economically, too, José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Co., predicted Monday.

Meanwhile, automotive supplier Bosch Mobility plans to launch its first hydrogen combustion engine this year — another key step toward reducing global man-made carbon emissions, the company said during its CES 2024 event.

Both Bosch and Hyundai say they’ve been encouraged to move forward with their respective initiatives because of investments such as the $7 billion that the U.S. government is pouring into the development of hydrogen infrastructure.

‘THIN, LIGHT AND WISE’ EVs

Honda on Tuesday unveiled two concept vehicles, dubbed the “Saloon” and “Space-Hub.” The Japanese automaker says the Zero Series approach for EV development focuses on models that are “thin, light and wise,” with specific goals to minimize battery size and weight.

Kia, meanwhile, introduced a trio of electric vans that can quickly swap body modules from cargo haulers to taxis and other purposes. Production of the vans will begin in 2025 in South Korea.

And Vietnam-based electric upstart VinFast unveiled an electric truck concept. The mid-size truck is dubbed the VF Wild.

IN-CAR TECH ECOSYSTEMS IMPROVE

Mercedes-Benz showed off updates to its infotainment systems, including a new AI-powered virtual assistant that strives to personalize interactions between drivers and their cars. The update will connect the AI with functions for automated driving, seating comfort, data displays and charging.

But while automakers like Mercedes are focusing on improving their proprietary in-car ecosystems, others are striking more partnerships with Google to pre-install apps such as Google Maps and Assistant in their vehicles, the tech giant revealed at CES 2024.

The Google built-in will come to select models from Nissan, Ford Motor’s luxury brand Lincoln, and others this year, with Porsche following suit in 2025. And even Mercedes-Benz is layering Google apps into its own technology.

WHAT’S THE LATEST ON SOLID-STATE BATTERIES?

Honda also touched on plans for its Zero Series and wider EV advances down the road — notably, the company’s independent development of solid-state batteries. In a Tuesday news conference, Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama said Honda aims to apply solid-state batteries to the Zero Series by the late 2020s.

Solid-state batteries are widely believed to be essential for mass commercialization of battery-powered EVs. Today, lithium-ion batteries are more commonly used in EVs, but are prone to fires. Solid-state batteries are more stable and potentially more powerful.

Honda Motor’s Mitsuru Kariya, who leads the research and development group behind the EV tech announced Tuesday, explained that solid-state batteries have higher energy density, which means they can be smaller while maintaining a good range with stronger outputs. This could also contribute to making EVs lighter, he said, potentially improving fuel economy.

Honda isn’t the only automaker with eyes on a solid-state battery future. Toyota, for example, recently agreed to work with Japanese oil company Idemitsu on technology solid-state battery production.

___

Associated Press reporter McKinnon de Kuyper contributed to this report.

National News

Josephine Wright poses in her yard facing a barren plot under development in Hilton Head Island, S....

Associated Press

Woman, 94, who drew national attention for fending off developers in her island community has died

A woman on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island who drew national attention from stars such as Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years has died, according to a publicist for her family. She was 94. Josephine Wright came to embody the development pressures displacing residents of historic African […]

13 minutes ago

sea-tac...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes through Saturday for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling through Saturday all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes like the one that suffered an in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel last week as it waits for new instructions from Boeing and federal officials on how to inspect the fleet.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man dies after he was found unresponsive in cell at problem-plagued jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail in Atlanta died Wednesday at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said. A jail officer doing a security round found Michael Anthony Holland, 36, in his cell early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups surge to 20 million, days before open enrollment closes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 20 million people have signed up for health insurance this year through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, a record-breaking figure. President Joe Biden will likely proclaim those results regularly on the campaign trail for months to come as former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, vows to dismantle the Obama-era program. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Longest currently serving state senator in US plans to retire in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The longest currently serving state senator in the U.S. doesn’t plan to run for office again this year in South Carolina. Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler was elected to the Senate in 1976 and has served ever since. He said after prayerful consideration he knew it was time to end his 47 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Searches under way following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said. The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” […]

3 hours ago

Hydrogen energy back in the vehicle conversation at CES 2024