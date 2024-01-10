Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Montana fire chief who had refused vaccine mandate in Washington state charged in Jan. 6 riot

Jan 10, 2024, 2:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Montana fire chief who lost a previous job over a coronavirus vaccine mandate was charged Wednesday with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors say that Frank Dahlquist sprayed “an orange-colored chemical agent” directly into the face of one officer and later sprayed a second officer as supporters of former president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building, according to court documents.

He was identified in part by matching his distinct facial hair with a photo from the riot to a TV news story about firefighters who were terminated from a fire department near Seattle in April 2022 after the agency required a COVID-19 vaccination, court documents state.

Later that year, Dahlquist was named chief of West Valley Fire Rescue, near Helena, Montana.

No lawyer was listed for Dahlquist in court records, and he did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. The Associated Press also left messages with the fire department.

Dahlquist was charged with assault, obstruction of law enforcement and other counts. The case was first reported by the online publication Court Watch.

FBI agents confirmed his identity by talking to firefighters who had worked with him in in Issaquah, Washington and identified him from video and photos taken on Jan. 6. They also provided his cellphone number, which was traced to the restricted area of the Capitol that day.

Investigators also found text messages he sent from that number to someone else convicted in the riot, saying “It was a great day!! It got spicy but I love the taste of Freedom.”

____

Associated Press writers Michael Kunzelman in Washington and Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Montana contributed to this story.

National News

Associated Press

Ohio House overrides Republican governor’s veto of ban on gender affirming care for minors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated Ohio House voted Wednesday to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors and restricting transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams, a move LGBTQ+ activists say would severely restrict the everyday lives of transgender youth in the state. The override propels closer […]

6 minutes ago

Josephine Wright poses in her yard facing a barren plot under development in Hilton Head Island, S....

Associated Press

Woman, 94, who drew national attention for fending off developers in her island community has died

A woman on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island who drew national attention from stars such as Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years has died, according to a publicist for her family. She was 94. Josephine Wright came to embody the development pressures displacing residents of historic African […]

42 minutes ago

UKRAINE - 2021/06/09: In this illustration, an American video live streaming service Twitch logo se...

Associated Press

Amazon’s Twitch cuts 500+ jobs, hopes to turn platform profitable

Twitch, the video game streaming platform acquired by Amazon a decade ago for close to $1 billion, is laying off more than 500 employees as the company tries to turn the tremendously expensive division profitable.

54 minutes ago

sea-tac...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes through Saturday for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling through Saturday all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes like the one that suffered an in-flight blowout of a fuselage panel last week as it waits for new instructions from Boeing and federal officials on how to inspect the fleet.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man dies after he was found unresponsive in cell at problem-plagued jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail in Atlanta died Wednesday at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said. A jail officer doing a security round found Michael Anthony Holland, 36, in his cell early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups surge to 20 million, days before open enrollment closes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 20 million people have signed up for health insurance this year through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, a record-breaking figure. President Joe Biden will likely proclaim those results regularly on the campaign trail for months to come as former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, vows to dismantle the Obama-era program. […]

3 hours ago

Montana fire chief who had refused vaccine mandate in Washington state charged in Jan. 6 riot