One dead in shooting at Motel 6 parking lot in SeaTac

A shooting at a Motel 6 parking lot in SeaTac resulted in one death Thursday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to reports of gunshots at 16500 block of International Boulevard South.

Police got to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Fire Department Medics attempted to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

No information about any suspects is available at the time of reporting.