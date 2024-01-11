Listen to Seattle Sports: Pete Carroll live at 9:30 a.m.
CRIME BLOTTER

One dead in shooting at Motel 6 parking lot in SeaTac

Jan 11, 2024, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

seatac motel shooting...

A police vehicle's lights (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A shooting at a Motel 6 parking lot in SeaTac resulted in one death Thursday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to reports of gunshots at 16500 block of International Boulevard South.

Police got to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Fire Department Medics attempted to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

No information about any suspects is available at the time of reporting.

