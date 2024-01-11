Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder trial begins months after young woman driven into wrong driveway shot in upstate New York

Jan 11, 2024, 10:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — An attorney for an upstate New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman who was with a group of friends who mistakenly turned into his backcountry driveway called it a “terrible accident” involving a defective gun as arguments in his murder trial began Thursday.

Kevin Monahan, 66, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kaylin Gillis, who was out with friends who got lost while heading to another person’s house on a Saturday night last April.

The group’s two cars and a motorcycle mistakenly turned into Monahan’s long, unpaved driveway near the Vermont border. The caravan turned around once they realized their mistake. But Monahan is accused by authorities of coming out on his porch and firing two shots from a shotgun, striking Gillis in the neck with the second shot.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense offered starkly different accounts of how those few minutes unfolded in their opening statements.

Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris said Monahan recklessly caused Gillis’ death and later gave police false information about the shooting. He said the group of young friends, mostly teens, had realized their mistake and were turning around. But the second shot hit the Ford Explorer driven by Gillis’ boyfriend. She was struck while sitting in the front passenger seat.

“There’s a lot of commotion in this car. There’s panic now,” Morris said, describing the shooting.

Defense Attorney Arthur Frost said Monahan was an old man who was scared by the group of strangers arriving at his remote home late at night. He ventured out on to his porch while his wife hid in the closet, according to the attorney.

Monahan fired a warning shot into the air and watched the vehicles as they left, Frost said.

“And he’s walking and he’s looking and he stumbles and he bangs the gun. And it goes off,” Frost told the jury.

Frost said tests by the police on the gun show it was defective because it fired once when dropped.

Gillis’ friends called for help once they found a cellphone signal several miles away. Emergency workers were unable to save her.

Gillis’ father and other supporters showed up at the trial Thursday. Andrew Gillis has described his daughter as someone who loved animals and had dreams of becoming a marine biologist or a veterinarian.

The young woman’s death reverberated far beyond the largely rural region about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Albany. Gillis died just days after a teen in Kansas City, Missouri, was shot and wounded after going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

The publicity complicated jury selection this week. Court officials and the trial attorneys spent three days winnowing down a large pool of potential jurors of before seating a 12-person panel and four alternates Wednesday afternoon.

Morris has previously described Monahan as “confrontational and hot-tempered.” And a neighbor said after the shooting that Monahan had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake.

Morris on Thursday said Monahan did not call 911 the night of the shooting until police came to his house for a noise complaint and then fed officers false leads.

“He repeatedly says he wants to go back to bed,” Morris said.

Monahan listened to the opening statements at the defense table, wearing a jacket and tie. He also faces charges of reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence. He has been in jail since April.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

National News

Associated Press

Feds charge eBay over employees who sent live spiders and cockroaches to couple; company to pay $3M

BOSTON (AP) — Online retailer eBay Inc., will pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court papers filed Thursday. The Justice Department charged eBay in a criminal information […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Here are the ‘Worst in Show’ CES products, according to consumer and privacy advocates

The best CES products pierce through the haze of marketing hype at the Las Vegas gadget show to reveal innovations that could improve lives. The worst could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” The third annual […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yo...

Associated Press

Pentagon watchdog will review Defense Secretary Austin’s failure to disclose his hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s internal watchdog said Thursday he will review the secrecy surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization and why the Defense Department waited days to inform the White House that he had transferred authority to his deputy. Austin, 70, is still in the hospital being treated for complications from prostate cancer surgery. […]

1 hour ago

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 7: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during his news c...

KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Associated Press

Starbucks sued by consumer group that calls its claim of ethical sourcing false and misleading

A consumer advocacy group filed a lawsuit against Starbucks Wednesday, saying the company’s claim that its coffee is ethically sourced is false and misleading.

2 hours ago

Protesters gather inside the State Capitol building on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb., befo...

Associated Press

Efforts to restrict transgender health care endure in 2024, with more adults targeted

Republican-led state legislatures are considering a new round of bills restricting medical care for transgender youths — and in some cases, adults — returning to the issue the year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits.

3 hours ago

Murder trial begins months after young woman driven into wrong driveway shot in upstate New York