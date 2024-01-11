Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio woman who miscarried on home toilet is not criminally liable, grand jury says

Jan 11, 2024, 11:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman facing a criminal charge for her handling of a home miscarriage will not be charged, a grand jury decided Thursday.

The Trumbull County prosecutor’s office said grand jurors declined to return an indictment for abuse of a corpse against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren, resolving a case that had sparked national attention for its implications for pregnant women as states across the country hash out new laws governing reproductive health care access.

A municipal judge had found probable cause to bind over Watts’ case. That was after city prosecutors said she miscarried, flushed and scooped out the toilet, then left the house, leaving the 22-week-old fetus lodged in the pipes. Her attorney told the judge Watts had no criminal record and was being “demonized for something that goes on every day.” An autopsy determined the fetus died in utero and identified “no recent injuries.”

National News

This LIDAR image provided by researchers in January 2024 shows complexes of rectangular platforms a...

Associated Press

Archeologists map lost cities in Ecuadorian Amazon, settlements that lasted 1,000 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Archeologists have uncovered a cluster of lost cities in the Amazon rainforest that was home to at least 10,000 farmers around 2,000 years ago. A series of earthen mounds and buried roads in Ecuador was first noticed more than two decades ago by archaeologist Stéphen Rostain. But at the time, ” I […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

St. Paul makes history with all-female city council, a rarity among large U.S. cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali looked out at her fellow council members at their initial meeting this week, she saw all the members’ seats were occupied by women — a first for Minnesota’s capital city. Experts who track women in politics said St. Paul, with a population […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Microscopic fibers link couple to 5-year-old son’s strangulation 34 years ago, sheriff says

Investigators long thought a 5-year-old South Carolina boy found strangled in 1989 was killed by his father and stepmother. But it took 34 years of scientific advancement to link microscopic fibers found on the boy’s shirt to a ligature that investigators located at the couple’s home, a sheriff said. Victor Lee Turner, 69, and Megan […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Murder trial begins months after young woman driven into wrong driveway shot in upstate New York

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — An attorney for an upstate New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman who was with a group of friends who mistakenly turned into his backcountry driveway called it a “terrible accident” involving a defective gun as arguments in his murder trial began Thursday. Kevin Monahan, 66, is […]

56 minutes ago

danger to democracy...

Associated Press

Former Eastside fire chief who refused vaccine mandate charged in Jan. 6 riot

A Montana fire chief who lost a previous job over a coronavirus vaccine mandate was charged Wednesday with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Feds charge eBay over employees who sent live spiders and cockroaches to couple; company to pay $3M

BOSTON (AP) — Online retailer eBay Inc., will pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court papers filed Thursday. The Justice Department charged eBay in a criminal information […]

1 hour ago

Ohio woman who miscarried on home toilet is not criminally liable, grand jury says