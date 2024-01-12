Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Search underway for 3 people missing after avalanche hits Idaho back country

Jan 11, 2024, 10:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — A search was underway Thursday night for three people caught in an avalanche in the Idaho back country, authorities said.

The avalanche was recorded near Stevens Peak near the Montana border, authorities said.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said a search and rescue effort was underway with help from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Air Force.

Authorities did not say what the three people were doing in the area, which is several miles southwest of the Lookout Peak ski area and more than 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Missoula, Montana.

The area had been under an avalanche danger warning for several days because of snowfall and blowing winds that have created unstable conditions on high, steep slopes.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center warned that avalanches triggered by human activity “remain likely” on steeper terrain.

The avalanche came a day after the first U.S. avalanche death of the season was reported in California. An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday morning, trapping four people and killing one.

A second avalanche struck the same area near Lake Tahoe on Thursday but there were no reported casualties.

National News

FILE - Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, A...

Associated Press

The US relationship with China faces a test as Taiwan elects a new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s relationship with Beijing will face its biggest test since the leaders of the two countries met in November, as the United States seeks to keep the Taiwan Straits calm after Taiwanese v oters select a new president this weekend. At stake is the peace and stability of the 110-mile-wide (177-kilometer-wide) strip […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Navy helicopter crew survives crash into bay in Southern California

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into a Southern California bay during a training exercise Thursday night, a spokesperson said. All six crewmembers survived. The MH-60R Seahawk crashed in the waters of San Diego Bay shortly after 6:30 p.m., said a statement from Cmdr. Beth Teach of the Naval Air Force Pacific […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Boy, 17, charged with killing 4 members of neighbor family in central California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California made his first appearance in court Thursday and entered the juvenile equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teenager, who was identified in juvenile court only by the initials R.I. because of his age, was ordered to […]

4 hours ago

Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a rally marking eight years for a Saudi-led coalitio...

Associated Press

Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When U.S. and U.K. warships and aircraft launched waves of missiles at Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen early Friday in Sanaa, it capped weeks of warnings to the militant group to cease their drone and missile attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea or face severe consequences. Previously the U.S. had […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Number of police officer deaths dropped last year, report finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of police officers who died on the job dropped again last year, including deaths from gunfire, traffic accidents and COVID-19, according to a new report released Thursday. A total of 136 U.S. police officers died in the line of duty in 2023, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund yearend […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Fruit Stripe Gum to bite the dust after a half century of highly abbreviated rainbow flavors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fruit Stripe Gum, something of a childhood icon for many gum chewers over the past five decades, will soon head over the rainbow with its multicolored zebra mascot Yipes — seemingly for good. The manufacturer of Fruit Stripe Gum, the Chicago company Ferrara Candy Co., gave the magazine Food & Wine […]

6 hours ago

Search underway for 3 people missing after avalanche hits Idaho back country