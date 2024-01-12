Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan to pay $1.75 million to innocent man after 35 years in prison

Jan 12, 2024, 8:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $1.75 million to an innocent man who spent 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of sexual assault.

Louis Wright was released in November after authorities said DNA tests ruled him out as the perpetrator in an attack on an 11-year-old girl in Albion, a small town in southwestern Michigan, in 1988.

People who are exonerated based on new evidence are eligible for $50,000 for each year spent in a Michigan prison. The attorney general’s office sometimes resists paying, based on strict criteria in the law, but quickly agreed to compensate Wright.

The deal was approved by a judge Wednesday.

Wright told The Associated Press that he’ll likely use some money for a house as well as a vehicle for a sister.

“Nothing can make up for 35 years in a Michigan prison for something he did not do,” Wright’s attorney, Wolf Mueller, said. “This is a first step toward getting Louis’ life back at the age of 65.”

Police investigating the assault settled on Wright as the suspect after an off-duty officer said he had been seen in the neighborhood. Police said he confessed, though the interview was not recorded and he did not sign a confession, according to the Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

The victim was never asked to identify Wright, the Innocence Project said.

Wright eventually pleaded no-contest to the charges and was sentenced to 25 years to 50 years in prison. He then tried to withdraw his plea at sentencing, but the request was denied.

Wright was repeatedly eligible for parole consideration, starting in 2008. But he refused to take a sex offender therapy class, a key condition for release, and remained behind bars until DNA cleared him, Mueller said.

“He said, ‘I didn’t do this crime. I’m not taking a therapy class.’ He cost himself several years, just standing on principle,” Mueller said Friday. “Not a lot of guys would do that.”

Wright said he knew he would eventually be cleared when his mouth was swabbed last summer for DNA testing.

“I spent the last couple months in prison with a smile on my face. Everyone thought I had something up my sleeve,” he said.

Since his release, Wright has been reuniting with family and enjoying simple things, such as shooting pool in a bar. Thanksgiving was special, he said, because it meant having a genuine turkey dinner — not the “white slab slime stuff.”

“I had the real thing,” said Wright, adding: “I’m just taking it one day at a time right now.”

Separately, Mueller filed a lawsuit against police seeking more than $100 million. The lawsuit claims Wright’s rights were violated during the investigation in 1988.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

Associated Press

Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico take aim at gun violence, panhandling, retail crime and hazing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor presented a broad suite of legislative proposals on gun control and enhanced penalties for violent crime Friday, vowing to forge new pathways through the complex landscape of constitutional law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to expand gun rights. The announcements by Gov. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Virginia county admits election tally in 2020 shorted Joe Biden

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia county is acknowledging that it underreported President Joe Biden’s margin of victory over Donald Trump there in the 2020 presidential election by about 4,000 votes, the first detailed accounting of errors that came to light in 2022 as part of a criminal case. The admission Thursday from the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Family sues school district over law that bans transgender volleyball player from girls’ sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The family of a transgender volleyball player has added a South Florida school district as a defendant in a federal lawsuit that challenges a 2021 state law banning transgender girls from playing on female sports teams, claiming school officials have placed the family in danger. Attorneys for the family filed […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Leon Wildes, immigration lawyer who fought to prevent John Lennon’s deportation, dead at age 90

Leon Wildes, a prominent immigration lawyer best known for his landmark, yearslong fight in the 1970s to prevent John Lennon from being deported and enable the former Beatle to receive permanent residency in the U.S., has died at age 90. Wildes died Monday at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. His son — immigration attorney and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Elmore Nickleberry, a Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Martin Luther King, has died at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elmore Nickleberry, a longtime Memphis sanitation worker who participated in the pivotal 1968 strike that brought the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the city where the civil rights leader was killed, has died at age 92. Nickleberry died on Dec. 30 in Memphis, according to an obituary by R.S. Lewis […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Pennsylvania defense attorney sentenced to jail for pressuring clients into sex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania defense attorney who used to work as a county prosecutor has been sentenced to jail for preying on vulnerable clients for sex, state prosecutors announced Friday. Corey Kolcharno, 49, was sentenced on Thursday to four months to nearly two years behind bars after previously pleading guilty in Lackawanna […]

2 hours ago

Michigan to pay $1.75 million to innocent man after 35 years in prison