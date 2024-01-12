Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

State trooper plunges into icy Vermont pond to save 8-year-old girl

Jan 12, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state trooper plunged into a frigid pond and pulled out an 8-year-old girl who had fallen through the ice while playing with siblings. The child survived and fully recovered after a brief hospital stay.

The girl and her younger sister fell through the thin ice on the pond on private property in the town of Cambridge on Dec. 17, state police said in a news release Friday. The 80-year-old homeowner was able to pull the younger girl to shore but couldn’t reach the older girl, so called 911, officials said.

Trooper Michelle Archer was nearby and arrived less than five minutes later, police said. She pulled a rope and flotation device from her cruiser, ran to the pond and swam to the girl, according to body camera video released by state police. She swam back to shore with the girl, and a second trooper who arrived as she was bringing her out of the water carried the child to a waiting ambulance.

The girl was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of injuries that at first were thought to be life-threatening, police said. She has made a complete recovery and returned home.

Vermont State Police leadership have commended Troopers Archer and Keith Cote and the homeowner “for their selfless, heroic conduct, and all three have been recommended to receive the agency’s Lifesaving Award,” state police said.

National News

Associated Press

Prosecutors urge rejection of ex-cop’s bid to dismiss civil rights conviction in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors urged a judge Friday to reject former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s attempt to overturn his civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Chauvin filed his motion in federal court in November, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death, and alleging ineffective counsel by […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Rescues crews work at the scene of an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Wednesd...

Associated Press

The avalanche risk is high in much of the western US. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As a massive winter storm dumped snow across much of the western U.S., winter sport enthusiasts headed to ski resorts and backcountry slopes ahead of the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. But in many areas, the storm brought a high risk of avalanche conditions along with the wind and […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles man pleads not guilty to killing wife and her parents, putting body parts in trash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man accused of killing his wife and her parents and then stuffing their dismembered body parts into trash bags pleaded not guilty Friday to murder. Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, entered pleas to three counts of murder with special circumstances of committing multiple murders. If convicted, he could […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H __ CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore announces he is retiring at the end of February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief is retiring, he announced Friday in an unexpected departure as the head of one of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies. Chief Michel Moore’s tenure will end in February. He will stay on as a consultant for an undetermined time period. He has been chief since […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1...

Associated Press

Navy officer who’d been jailed in Japan over deadly crash now released from US custody, family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy officer who had been jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens was released from U.S. custody on Friday, one month after he was returned to the United States and placed in a federal prison, his family said. Lt. Ridge Alkonis was ordered released by the […]

4 hours ago

State trooper plunges into icy Vermont pond to save 8-year-old girl