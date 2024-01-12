Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Los Angeles man pleads not guilty to killing wife and her parents, putting body parts in trash

Jan 12, 2024, 3:49 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man accused of killing his wife and her parents and then stuffing their dismembered body parts into trash bags pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.

Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, entered pleas to three counts of murder with special circumstances of committing multiple murders. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Haskell is the son of Emmy-winning producer Sam Haskell, a former executive at the powerful William Morris talent agency.

The younger Haskell lived in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley with his wife, their three young children and her parents.

He was arrested in November on suspicion of killing Mei Haskell, 37; her mother, Yanxiang Wang, 64; and stepfather, Gaoshan Li, 72.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 7, Haskell hired four day laborers to remove bags from his property. The workers said they were paid $500 and told that they were hauling away rocks, although the bags felt soggy and soft.

“One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a November statement.

The laborers said they drove back to Haskell’s home, left the bags on the driveway and returned the money. They contacted police but by the time officers arrived, the bags were gone, according to a KNBC-TV Channel 4 report.

The next day a homeless man found a duffel bag containing a human torso in a Tarzana dumpster. Haskell was arrested a short time later.

The Los Angeles County coroner determined the torso belonged to Mei Haskell. The remains of her parents haven’t been found.

If convicted, Haskell could be sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

National News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H __ CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore announces he is retiring at the end of February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief is retiring, he announced Friday in an unexpected departure as the head of one of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies. Chief Michel Moore’s tenure will end in February. He will stay on as a consultant for an undetermined time period. He has been chief since […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

State trooper plunges into icy Vermont pond to save 8-year-old girl

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state trooper plunged into a frigid pond and pulled out an 8-year-old girl who had fallen through the ice while playing with siblings. The child survived and fully recovered after a brief hospital stay. The girl and her younger sister fell through the thin ice on the pond on […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1...

Associated Press

Navy officer who’d been jailed in Japan over deadly crash now released from US custody, family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy officer who had been jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens was released from U.S. custody on Friday, one month after he was returned to the United States and placed in a federal prison, his family said. Lt. Ridge Alkonis was ordered released by the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Florida hotel cancels a Muslim conference, citing security concerns after receiving protest calls

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida Marriott Hotel canceled a Muslim group’s conference at the last minute after a protest group claimed the coalition was promoting Hamas, terrorism and antisemitism. The South Florida Muslim Federation, a coalition of about 30 mosques and Islamic groups, said Friday that it was told by the Marriott […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico take aim at gun violence, panhandling, retail crime and hazing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor presented a broad suite of legislative proposals on gun control and enhanced penalties for violent crime Friday, vowing to forge new pathways through the complex landscape of constitutional law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to expand gun rights. The announcements by Gov. […]

4 hours ago

Los Angeles man pleads not guilty to killing wife and her parents, putting body parts in trash