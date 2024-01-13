Mt. Baker closes ski area after ‘extremely cold temperatures’

Mt. Baker is temporarily closing the ski area after “extremely cold temperatures,” announced the mountain on Saturday.

The ski area will be closed on January 13 and will reopen on January 14.

“The extremely cold temperatures on the mountain Thursday night through this morning impacted our equipment and operations in a manner that we needed to temporarily close today to rewarm our equipment and fuel lines,” writes Mt. Baker’s website.

However, the Heather’s Meadows Lodge will be open.

Mt. Baker also said the Canyon will be open for the first time this season.

“We appreciate your understanding as we continue the wild ride of winter 2023-24, and we look forward to seeing you on the mountain again for the rest of the long weekend!” said Mt. Baker.

For more information, go here.