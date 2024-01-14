Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Father of fallen NYPD officer who advocated for 9/11 compensation fund struck and killed by SUV

Jan 14, 2024, 3:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who became a vocal advocate for families of 9/11 first responders following the death of his NYPD officer son was struck and killed by an SUV in a hospital parking lot, police said Sunday.

Joseph Zadroga, 76, of Little Egg Harbor, was the father of Detective James Zadroga, who died in 2006 of a respiratory ailment his family believed was linked to the time he spent at Ground Zero.

His namesake James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010 provides federal health benefits to first responders who fell ill after the attacks in 2001.

Police say the elder Zadroga was struck in the parking lot of a hospital in Galloway on Saturday afternoon.

Zadroga had been standing next to his car when another driver attempting to pull into a parking spot near him accelerated and struck Zadroga with his SUV, pinning him underneath, according to a Galloway police statement posted on Facebook Sunday.

Zadroga was taken into the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they are still investigating the crash, which involved an 82-year-old driver. No immediate charges were announced.

News of Zadroga’s death quickly reverberated among Sept. 11 survivors and advocates.

“To the 9/11 Community. We just learned Joe Zadroga passed away. Joe was the father of Det James Zadroga NYPS the hero our legislation is named after,” John Feal, another prominent advocate, wrote in a post on Facebook. “While we do not have all the details and will not speculate, we will wait for all the details. We do send our condolences and we mourn with the Zadroga family.”

National News

Associated Press

Ruth Ashton Taylor, trailblazing journalist who had 50-year career in radio and TV, dies at age 101

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ruth Ashton Taylor, a trailblazing journalist who was the first female newscaster to work in television on the West Coast, has died. She was 101. Taylor died Thursday at an assisted living facility in San Rafael, California, according to her family. No cause of death was released. “She died very […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fatalities reported in small plane crash with 3 people aboard in rural Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A small plane carrying three people crashed in a remote, wooded area of Massachusetts on Sunday morning, authorities said. Police reported multiple fatalities. The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed near Leyden, Massachusetts, with three people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Massachusetts State Police Trooper and spokesperson James D. DeAngelis said […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on highways

PHOENIX (AP) — It’s no joke. Humorous and quirky messages on electronic signs will soon disappear from highways and freeways across the country. The U.S. Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to implement all the changes outlined in its new 1,100-page manual released last month, including rules that spells out how signs and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa principal who put himself in harm’s way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed the death of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger after the family announced it on a GoFundMe page. […]

5 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens as North Dakota Gov. Doug B...

Associated Press

GOP candidates make last-minute appeals to Iowa voters a day before caucuses. Follow live updates

With just one day to go until Iowa’s presidential caucuses, the candidates are urging their supporters to brave bone-chilling cold and blustery wind to help carry them through Republicans’ leadoff voting contest. The final Des Moines Register/NBC News poll before Monday night’s caucuses found former President Donald Trump maintaining a formidable lead, supported by nearly […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice

Subfreezing temperatures across much of the U.S. left millions of Americans facing dangerous cold over the weekend as Arctic storms knocked out electricity to tens of thousands in the Northwest, brought snow to the South, and walloped the Northeast with blizzard conditions that forced the postponement of an NFL game. An estimated 95 million people […]

7 hours ago

Father of fallen NYPD officer who advocated for 9/11 compensation fund struck and killed by SUV