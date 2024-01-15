Close
Car abandoned in middle of I-5 causes 5 car crash near Shoreline

Jan 14, 2024, 5:59 PM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a five-car crash near Shoreline.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted about the crash around 7 a.m. on social media.

Troopers said the first driver was traveling southbound on I-5 at the Metro Busbarn when they hit the left side concrete jersey barrier. Their car came to a stop blocking the middle lane. The driver then abandoned the car with no lights on.

The second, third and fourth drivers were traveling southbound on I-5. The second driver hit the back of the abandoned car and came to a stop in the HOV lane.

The abandoned car was then pushed to the left and was hit by the third driver.

The fourth driver tried to avoid crashing and hit a fifth car on the passenger side.

The fourth and fifth drivers pulled to the right side. The third driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The driver who abandoned the first car then ran away.

WSP said the road was closed for almost five hours. All lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked near 175th.

Lanes were back open around 8:37 a.m.

