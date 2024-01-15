Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Emergency crews searching for airplane that went down in bay south of San Francisco

Jan 15, 2024, 1:00 AM | Updated: 1:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOSS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An airplane crashed into the Pacific Ocean near an airport south of San Francisco Sunday evening, authorities said.

Sgt. Philip Hallworth of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said crews were searching for the plane that went down in Half Moon Bay around 7:15 p.m., KRON-TV reported.

The crash occurred a few miles from the Half Moon Bay Airport on the Cabrillo Highway, Hallworth said. The airport is located in Moss Beach, about 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews also responded to the crash site, KRON reported.

There was no immediate information about the number of people on board the plane, possible survivors or the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

National News

Associated Press

Arctic freeze continues to blast huge swaths of the US with sub-zero temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A dangerous Arctic blast will continue sweeping across the U.S. on Monday and linger through at least midweek, prolonging a bitter cold that set record-low temperatures in parts of the country and threatens to further disrupt daily life, including an NFL playoff game and the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest in Iowa. […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summ...

Associated Press

Democrats target GOP strongholds Texas and Florida with Senate majority on the line

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats hoping to hold their slim Senate majority after November are looking for upsets in two unlikely places, Texas and Florida, to help neutralize potential setbacks elsewhere. But that means President Joe Biden’s party’s top opportunities to play political offense in Senate races are coming in America’s largest reliably red state and […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s grip on Republican politics is put to the test in ice-cold Iowa’s caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former President Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination. The Iowa caucuses, which are the opening contest […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrant deaths in Rio Grande intensify tensions between Texas, Biden administration over crossings

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — After Texas fenced off a park along the U.S.-Mexico border and began turning away Border Patrol agents, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott explained why at a campaign stop near Houston. “We are not allowing Border Patrol on that property anymore,” Abbott said Friday, drawing applause from supporters while endorsing a state legislator […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Father of fallen NYPD officer who advocated for 9/11 compensation fund struck and killed by SUV

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who became a vocal advocate for families of 9/11 first responders following the death of his NYPD officer son was struck and killed by an SUV in a hospital parking lot, police said Sunday. Joseph Zadroga, 76, of Little Egg Harbor, was the father of Detective James […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ruth Ashton Taylor, trailblazing journalist who had 50-year career in radio and TV, dies at age 101

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ruth Ashton Taylor, a trailblazing journalist who was the first female newscaster to work in television on the West Coast, has died. She was 101. Taylor died Thursday at an assisted living facility in San Rafael, California, according to her family. No cause of death was released. “She died very […]

11 hours ago

Emergency crews searching for airplane that went down in bay south of San Francisco