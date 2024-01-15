Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Travelers stuck for hours after freezing weather stops train miles short of Portland

Jan 15, 2024, 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

It was a weekend trip to Portland cut short for travelers, after their Amtrak train was literally stopped in its tracks midway due to extreme winter weather.

We were Seattle’s King Street Station on Sunday where we spoke with those travelers who faced delays in both directions of their trip.

When the women we talked to left on Saturday, it was a total of nine hours just to get stopped miles short of Portland. Then, it was another five hours back to Seattle on the train on Sunday.

It started as a girls trip to Portland to see a show, until a frozen switch stopped their train on the tracks for four hours just four miles outside of Portland.

That had them rerouted to Vancouver, Washington, where some travelers ended up spending the night.

“It was frustrating and a really long two days,” one traveler told us. “The only good thing with meeting new friends on the train, and when the reschedule, hopefully soon, we’ll all go down and get together and try this again one more time.”

The show they were going to see ended up getting postponed anyway due to weather.

At the train station, we counted about nine delays in arrivals and delays, and another three trains cancelled within a single hour on Sunday evening.

MyNorthwest News

rainfall fall summer...

Ted Buehner

Record breaking cold, snow comes to Western WA, more on tap

It was quite cold this weekend, and this week offers warming temperatures, but not without an interesting transition during the warm-up.

7 minutes ago

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Car abandoned in middle of I-5 causes 5 car crash near Shoreline

Troopers said the first driver was traveling southbound on I-5 at the Metro Busbarn when they hit the left side concrete jersey barrier.

16 hours ago

seattle city council seat...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council identifies eight finalists for open citywide seat

The eight finalists are: Juan J. Cotto, Neha Nariya, Mark Solomon, Vivian Song, Steven Strand, Mari Sugiyama, Linh Thai and Tanya Woo.

18 hours ago

seattle coldest temps...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle experiences coldest temps in 33 years as freeze lingers overhead

Saturday morning remained at a steady 16 degrees until 9 a.m. when it increased to 21 degrees around lunch.

24 hours ago

5 killed crash...

Frank Sumrall

5 killed in single-vehicle crash near Puyallup, SR 512 east closed

WSP is investigating a single-car crash south of Puyallup early Sunday morning where five people were killed. No other cars were involved.

24 hours ago

mt. baker ski...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Mt. Baker closes ski area after ‘extremely cold temperatures’

Mt. Baker is temporarily closing the ski area after “extremely cold temperatures,” announced the mountain on Saturday.

2 days ago

Travelers stuck for hours after freezing weather stops train miles short of Portland