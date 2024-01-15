Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘One issue people agree on’: Bill to keep state in standard time comes up on first hurdle

Jan 15, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023, in ...

FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023, in Medfield, Mass. Next week across most of the U.S., the sun will set well before many folks step foot out of the office. Cue running errands or taking evening walks in utter darkness. Come Nov. 5, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in, and will last until March 10. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A bill that would keep Washington in standard time year-round will soon look to clear its first hurdle in the state legislature.

Senate Bill 5795 is the latest in a series of efforts to end the state’s twice-yearly time changes. In 2019, lawmakers passed a bill to keep Washington in permanent Daylight Saving Time. Ever since then, the state has been stuck waiting on federal approval to have that take effect.

A shift to standard time wouldn’t require any such approval and could go into effect right away.

While this isn’t the first time the legislature has taken up a standard time bill since 2019, lawmakers hope that a renewed bipartisan push could help get it over the finish line this time around.

“If there is one issue most people agree on, it’s the dislike of moving their clocks from standard time to daylight saving time in the spring and then back to standard time in the fall,” co-sponsor Republican State Sen. Mike Padden said.

Supporters of the bill point to studies that have “connected a number of health consequences” to the biannual switch. That includes a higher risk of heart attacks, more workplace injuries, and increased suicide risks.

SB 5795 will get its first hearing on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee.

‘One issue people agree on’: Bill to keep state in standard time comes up on first hurdle