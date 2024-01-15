Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains

Jan 15, 2024, 3:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.

In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported. Kroger and Albertsons have more than 300 locations in the state and account for more than half of its grocery sales, according to the suit.

“This merger is bad for Washington shoppers and workers,” Ferguson said in a news release Monday. “Shoppers will have fewer choices and less competition, and, without a competitive marketplace, they will pay higher prices at the grocery store.”

Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer and is based in Cincinnati, is seeking to acquire Albertsons, which owns Safeway and Haggen and is based in Boise, Idaho.

In a statement Monday, Kroger said it was pushing back its timeline for closing the deal due to ongoing dialogue with regulators, including state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission. It now anticipates the closure may occur in the first half of its fiscal year, which ends in mid-August.

“While this is longer than we originally thought, we knew it was a possibility and … accounted for such potential timing,” the statement said.

The company claimed the merger will bring lower prices for consumers.

Ferguson’s lawsuit was endorsed by United Food & Commercial Workers, Local 3000, which represents Kroger and Albertsons employees in Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho, The Seattle Times reported.

“Workers, shoppers and our communities need to prevent this proposed mega-merger from taking place,” Yasmin Ashur, a union member who works in an Albertsons grocery store, said in a union statement Monday.

Last year, seeking to clear a path for a merger, Kroger and Albertsons announced plans to sell more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a wholesale grocery supplier, amid concerns about market dominance.

Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge in 2022. The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Protesters calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war block traffic in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war blocked northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Saturday. Additional demonstrators on a nearby overpass cheered in support of the blockade, which began around 1:15 p.m., the Seattle Times reported. The state transportation department on X said traffic at one point was […]

9 days ago

Zulily Seattle...

Associated Press

Seattle-based online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation

The U.S. online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed.

20 days ago

Aaron Posey, a Bloodworks Northwest executive, donates blood at the blood center's Seattle headquar...

Associated Press

For years, he couldn’t donate at the blood center where he worked. Under new FDA rules, now he can

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Over the last six years, blood center employee Dylan Smith was often asked how frequently he gave blood himself. His answer was always the same: As a gay man, he couldn’t. That changed this month. Thanks to new federal guidelines finalized in May, gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can […]

25 days ago

Associated Press

Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury cleared three Washington state police officers of all criminal charges Thursday in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face-down on a Tacoma sidewalk as he pleaded for breath. Two of the officers — Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38 […]

25 days ago

Associated Press

Victim of Green River serial killer identified after 4 decades as teen girl who ran away from home

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have identified a teenage girl killed by the Green River serial killer in Washington state four decades ago. Lori Anne Razpotnik was 15 when she ran away from her home in Lewis County in 1982. Her family never saw her again. Her remains were found in 1985 over a road embankment […]

26 days ago

Associated Press

Conservationists, tribes say deal with Biden administration is a road map to breach Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. government said Thursday it plans to spend more than $1 billion over the next decade to help recover depleted populations of salmon in the Pacific Northwest, and that it will help figure out how to offset the hydropower, transportation and other benefits provided by four controversial dams on the Snake […]

1 month ago

Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains