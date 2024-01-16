Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Baltimore Sun bought by Sinclair media executive

Jan 15, 2024, 5:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Sun newspaper has been purchased by David D. Smith, the executive chairman of the media conglomerate Sinclair Inc.

Smith told the newspaper he acquired Baltimore Sun Media from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a private deal reached on Friday. He did not disclose how much he paid in the agreement.

Smith bought the paper with his own assets independently of Sinclair, which is known for its ownership of local television news stations across the U.S. He said, however, that there could be partnerships between the two brands in the future. He will remain the executive chairman at Sinclair.

“I’m in the news business because I believe … we have an absolute responsibility to serve the public interest,” Smith told the Sun in an interview. “I think the paper can be hugely profitable and successful and serve a greater public interest over time.”

Smith told the paper he will focus on local news and investigations, and he plans to use video and social media to attract new subscribers. He will begin meeting with staffers and managers of the Sun and its sister outlets on Tuesday.

Smith said he only began regularly reading the Sun a few months ago but had been interested in buying the media group around two years ago.

“The passage of time has driven me to become more focused on it, and it just seemed like the right time, so I made the deal,” Smith told the paper.

The sale to Smith comes after Alden bought the paper in 2021 as part of a $633 million purchase of the Chicago-based Tribune Publishing newspaper company.

Baltimore Sun Media, winner of 16 Pulitzer Prizes, employs more than 150 people and publishes seven other publications aside from the Sun, with more than 230,000 paid subscribers total. The Sun was founded in 1837 and has since become the largest newspaper in Maryland.

National News

Associated Press

Why AP called Iowa for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump scored the first victory of the 2024 presidential primary season Monday with a sweeping and broad-based win in the Iowa Republican caucuses. The Associated Press declared the former president the winner based on an analysis of initial returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Jan. 15 The New York Times on the responsibility of Republican voters Iowa Republicans who will gather on Monday to cast the first votes of the 2024 presidential campaign season, and voters in New Hampshire and the states that will follow, have one essential responsibility: […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Most Trump supporters in Iowa caucuses say they knew they’d support him all along, AP VoteCast shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some ways, Iowa’s Republican caucuses were practically over before they began, with Donald Trump cultivating a deep network of support over three presidential runs. About 7 in 10 Iowans who caucused for Trump on Monday night said they have known all along that they would support a man who has remade […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Ground collision of two Boeing planes in Chicago sparks FAA investigation

CHICAGO (AP) — A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. No injuries were reported, both planes were of Boeing design, and the FAA says it will investigate the incident. The left wing tip of Flight 11 from All Nippon Airways, […]

8 hours ago

Image: In this National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo, plastic covers the exteri...

Associated Press

Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out

Boeing told employees Monday that it plans to increase quality inspections of its 737 Max 9 aircraft, following the failure of an emergency exit door panel on an Alaska Airlines flight last week.

9 hours ago

FILE - A man stands next to a flag that reads "Iowa for Trump" outside the the Machine Shed in Urba...

Associated Press

Republican caucuses live updates: Why Iowa matters

After months of campaigning, the leadoff Republican presidential voting contest is just hours away. Voters in Iowa will head to caucus sites across the state on Monday night to register their preference for the 2024 GOP nominee. Conditions are expected to be brutal, and forecasters are warning of the coldest Iowa caucus date on record. […]

11 hours ago

The Baltimore Sun bought by Sinclair media executive