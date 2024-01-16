Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP sources say

Jan 16, 2024, 6:29 AM

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce walks off the field following an NFL wild-card playoff footb...

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce walks off the field following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 32-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which has not yet been made public.

Kelce was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the media about his plans after the game. He has wavered in the past about retirement in recent seasons before ultimately deciding to return for one more run at the Super Bowl.

“I love him. Yeah, obviously we’re not there at that position yet, ready to talk about that, but he’s special and I love him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around. He’s always got a place here and always want him to play.”

The 36-year-old Kelce was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft.

Kelce is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The brothers played each other last season in the Super Bowl — won by the Chiefs — and co-host a podcast.

The burly, bushy-haired and bearded Kelce has been a stalwart of the offensive line since he was drafted and as an Iron Man after he missed most of the 2012 season with a partially torn MCL and torn ACL.

He’s a beloved Philly personality and has done it all off the football field, too, such as singing the national anthem at a 76ers game, partying with the Phanatic and pounding a beer to a roaring ovation at a Phillies postseason game.

But the moment that endeared him for life to the Philly faithful came at the Super Bowl parade in 2018 when he dressed as one of Philadelphia’s famed Mummers, and the ultimate underdog delivered a fiery, profane speech that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

“No one likes us! No one likes us! No one likes us! We don’t care,” Kelce exclaimed. “We’re from Philly! (Expletive) Philly. No one likes us! We don’t care!”

“He’s a legend in the city. Really in the league,” Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said. “I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I’ve been here it’s been, are you going to come back? But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I’ve learned from him. He’ll forever have a special place in my heart.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

National News

Associated Press

The race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination pivots to New Hampshire. Follow live updates

A day after Donald Trump won Iowa’s caucuses, the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has turned to New Hampshire. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are holding events in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state on Tuesday, hoping to capitalize on their performances in Iowa. Trump won by more […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A timeline of the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings

Starting in 2010, police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway, not far from the sands of New York’s remote Gilgo Beach. Police almost immediately feared some were left by a serial killer. Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues […]

3 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 15: Crews work to deice an airplane at Denver International Airport in D...

The Associated Press

Dangerously cold temps blast much of the US, keeping schools closed and flights grounded

Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees (minus 34.4 Celsius) in many parts of the central U.S.

4 hours ago

Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, with sons Eric (2nd L) and Do...

Associated Press

Here’s how Trump won in Iowa — and why the caucuses were practically over before they began

About 7 in 10 Iowans who caucused for Trump on Monday night said they have known all along that they would support him.

4 hours ago

FILE - Herring are unloaded from a fishing boat in Rockland, Maine, July 8, 2015. Conservative and ...

Associated Press

A little fish at the Supreme Court could take a big bite out of regulatory power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Business and conservative interest groups that want to limit the power of federal regulators think they have a winner in the Atlantic herring and the boats that sweep the modest fish into their holds by the millions. In a Supreme Court term increasingly dominated by cases related to former President Donald Trump, […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, attends a roundtable discussion wi...

Associated Press

Emhoff will discuss antisemitism and gender equity during annual meeting of elites in Switzerland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his advocacy against antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate to the snow-capped Swiss Alps. Emhoff will make his first-ever appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week to talk about combating religious-based and other forms of hate, […]

8 hours ago

Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP sources say