MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Plane crashes on road in Auburn, pilot survives with minor injuries

Jan 16, 2024, 12:51 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

plane crash auburn...

(Photo from Valley Regional Fire)

(Photo from Valley Regional Fire)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A small plane made a crash landing on Auburn Way in North Auburn Tuesday morning, miraculously avoiding serious injury.

Around 11:30, Auburn police said they responded to the plane crash at the 3900 Block of Auburn Way North.

At the scene they found the single-engine aircraft had crashed into a chain-link fence off the side of the road. The Valley Regional Fire Authority, who responded to the scene, said that the pilot survived with only minor injuries.

Auburn Police said that the plane lost power shortly after takeoff, with the pilot trying to steer back towards the airport before the crash.

Auburn Way is closed between Northeast 37th Street and Northeast 41st Street, an will be for several hours pending a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

