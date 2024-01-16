Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Inmate dies following apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, officials say

Jan 16, 2024, 12:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An inmate has died following an apparent fight with another inmate at a federal prison in western Indiana, officials said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said inmate Mario Waters, 35, was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute following a “perceived altercation” with another inmate.

Despite life-saving efforts, Waters was later pronounced dead Monday at a Terre Haute hospital.

The FBI has been notified about Waters’ death, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Waters was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been incarcerated at the high-security federal prison in Terre Haute since April 21, 2023, the Tribune-Star reported.

Terre Haute is a located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.

National News

Associated Press

New Hampshire gets its turn after Trump’s big win in Iowa puts new pressure on Haley and DeSantis

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — After Donald Trump’s record victory in the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire voters now get their turn to decide just how competitive the Republican nominating fight will be as the former president continues to dominate his party. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis face mounting pressure to improve […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

The race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination pivots to New Hampshire. Follow live updates

A day after Donald Trump won Iowa’s caucuses, the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has turned to New Hampshire. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are holding events in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state on Tuesday, hoping to capitalize on their performances in Iowa. Trump won by more […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

A timeline of the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings

Starting in 2010, police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway, not far from the sands of New York’s remote Gilgo Beach. Police almost immediately feared some were left by a serial killer. Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues […]

5 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 15: Crews work to deice an airplane at Denver International Airport in D...

The Associated Press

Dangerously cold temps blast much of the US, keeping schools closed and flights grounded

Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees (minus 34.4 Celsius) in many parts of the central U.S.

6 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce walks off the field following an NFL wild-card playoff footb...

Associated Press

Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, AP sources say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which has not yet been made public. Kelce was in […]

6 hours ago

Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, with sons Eric (2nd L) and Do...

Associated Press

Here’s how Trump won in Iowa — and why the caucuses were practically over before they began

About 7 in 10 Iowans who caucused for Trump on Monday night said they have known all along that they would support him.

6 hours ago

Inmate dies following apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, officials say