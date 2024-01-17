Close
Trump glowers and gestures in court as sex abuse defamation trial opens

Jan 17, 2024, 5:12 AM

BY BY LARRY NEUMEISTER, MICHAEL R. SISAK AND JAKE OFFENHARTZ, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll’s lawyer accused the Republican presidential front-runner of using “the world’s biggest microphone” to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters against her. Trump’s lawyer contended that Carroll has never been more famous and that she is blaming him for “a few mean tweets from Twitter trolls.”

Fresh from a political win Monday in the Iowa caucuses, Trump detoured to a Manhattan courtroom for the start of what amounts to the penalty phase of Carroll’s civil lawsuit alleging he attacked her at a department store in 1996. Trump departed Tuesday after the nine-member jury was selected.

Trump glowers and gestures in court as sex abuse defamation trial opens