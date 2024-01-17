Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Retail sales up 0.6% as strong job marked helped to fuel a strong holiday sales season

Jan 17, 2024, 5:41 AM

FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Dec. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, the Comme...

FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Dec. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending even more than expected in December, closing out the holiday season and the year on an upbeat tone.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in December compared with November’s 0.3% increase, according to the Commerce Department’s report issued Wednesday. The report signaled that shoppers may be able to keep fueling economic growth this year.

Sales at stores selling general merchandise rose 1.3%, while sellers of clothing and accessories saw business up 1.5%. Online sellers posted a 1.5% uptick. Furniture and home furnishings businesses had a 1% decline, reflecting a challenging housing market. Sales at restaurants were unchanged in December.

Economists had expected consumers to pull back on spending in the final three months of the year as credit card debt and delinquencies rise and savings fall. While consumers continue to face higher borrowing costs, tighter credit conditions and higher prices, spending is being fueled by a strong job market and rising wages.

Inflation has cooled significantly since peaking at 9.1% in mid-2022, but costs can still flare. Higher energy and housing prices boosted overall U.S. inflation in December, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow inflation to its 2% target will likely remain a bumpy one.

Yet despite consumer spending that remained strong even when inflation was red hot, polls show many Americans are still pessimistic.

That disconnect, a likely hot topic in the 2024 elections, has confounded economists and political analysts. A major factor is the lingering financial and psychological effects of the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Much of the public remains exasperated by prices that, despite falling inflation, remain 17% higher than they were before prices began to surge.

Yet the holiday shopping season, the most critical for retailers, has turned out to be a decent one, according to some recent data.

Holiday sales from the beginning of November through Christmas Eve climbed 3.1%, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.

While that’s less than half the 7.6% increase from a year earlier, this year’s sales are more in line with what is typical during the holiday season.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, is expecting holiday sales to be up between 3% to 4% in November and December compared with the year-earlier period.

The government’s monthly retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including health care, travel and hotel lodging.

___

AP Economics writer Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Nearly $1 billion upgrade planned at the airport in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A nearly $1 billion upgrade of the airport in Omaha, Nebraska, will include a new glass-domed entrance, larger boarding gates and baggage claim areas and the addition of new restaurants and shops, airport officials said Wednesday. The Omaha Airport Authority approved plans Tuesday for a $950 million project expected to be […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - The Pentagon in Washington, March 27, 2008. The Defense Department will install solar panels...

Associated Press

Pentagon to install rooftop solar panels as Biden pushes clean energy in federal buildings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will install solar panels on the Pentagon, part of the Biden administration’s plan to promote clean energy and “reestablish the federal government as a sustainability leader.” The Pentagon is one of 31 government sites that are receiving $104 million in Energy Department grants that are expected to double the […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Standing or stopping is now banned on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip where visitors often pause to take photos amid the glittery casino lights or to watch street performers. Violators of the ordinance that took effect Tuesday could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. […]

1 hour ago

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run mil...

Associated Press

US pledges new sanctions over Houthi attacks will minimize harm to Yemen’s hungry millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday put Yemen’s Houthis rebels back on its list of American military strikes in the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop the militants’ attacks on global shipping. Officials said they would design the financial penalties to minimize harm to Yemen’s 32 million people, who are among the years […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Gov. Andy Beshear’s allies form group to promote the Democrat’s agenda in GOP-leaning Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People close to Gov. Andy Beshear formed an advocacy group Wednesday to promote the Democrat’s agenda in Kentucky, as his allies try to build on his reelection victory and bolster his resume by turning more of his proposals into enacted policies in the Republican-leaning Bluegrass State. The action signals a more […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of using golf club to fatally impale Minnesota store clerk ruled incompetent for trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The man accused of using a golf club to fatally impale a Minneapolis grocery store employee has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial on a murder charge. Judicial Officer Danielle Mercurio on Tuesday ruled on the mental competency evaluation of Taylor Justin Schulz, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Schulz, 44, was […]

2 hours ago

Retail sales up 0.6% as strong job marked helped to fuel a strong holiday sales season