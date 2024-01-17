Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Palace says Kate hospitalized for abdominal surgery. King Charles III to have prostate treatment

Jan 17, 2024, 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:48 am

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, the Prince of Wales,...

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at the private London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

Moments after news of Kate’s hospitalization was released, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III would undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate. The palace said that the king’s condition was benign.

The palace said that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”

The former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter. The 42-year-old future queen was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” Kensington Palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The palace didn’t offer further details, but confirmed that her condition was noncancerous. Though she has generally experienced good health, Kate was previously hospitalized while pregnant after suffering from severe morning sickness.

The palace said that Kate, the wife of Prince William, wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.

A royal by choice — not birth — Kate is the daughter of a flight attendant and a flight dispatcher. Born in Reading, England, on Jan. 9, 1982, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton grew up with a younger sister, Pippa, and a younger brother, James.

The family is from a well-to-do area of Berkshire, west of London, and moved to Jordan when Kate was 2 years old because of her father’s work. They returned to England in 1986, and Kate attended the exclusive Marlborough College, where she was active in sports such as tennis.

She first met Prince William, the elder son of the late Princess Diana and Charles, at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales have solidified their position as being among the most popular members of the royal family. Kate, in particular, has remained a reliable royal in the public eye — the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children’s hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert.

She was among the royals who appeared at the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

World

Pope Francis...

Associated Press

The Pope acknowledges resistance to same-sex blessings but doubles down on his decision

Pope Francis has defended his controversial decision to let priests bless same-sex couples but admitted that “solitude is a price you have to pay” when you make difficult decisions.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall after Wall Street drop

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mostly lower on Wednesday after a decline overnight on Wall Street, while Tokyo’s main benchmark momentarily hit another 30-year high. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.3% at 37,429.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% to 4,775.25. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost earlier gains […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Italy’s regulations on charities keep migrant rescue ships from the Mediterranean

BARI, Italy (AP) — The year has gotten off to a slow start for a rescue ship that typically plies the Mediterranean Sea looking for migrants and refugees in distress. The Ocean Viking has been impounded, its crew accused of having deviated from a designated course, as Italy targets charity groups that operate such vessels. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Brazilian police are investigating the death of a Manhattan art dealer as a homicide

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An American art dealer who co-owned a prominent Manhattan gallery was found dead in a Rio de Janeiro apartment, and homicide investigators are handling the case, state police in Brazil said Tuesday. The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro State said its homicide department was investigating the death of Brent […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall after Wall Street drop, Tokyo hits new 34-year high

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mostly lower Wednesday after a decline overnight on Wall Street, while Tokyo’s main benchmark momentarily hit another 30-year high. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% in morning trading to 35,935.59. The Nikkei has been hitting new 34-year highs, or the best since February 1990 during the so-called financial […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

At Davos, Zelenskyy lashes out at Putin and presses allies to boost Ukraine’s fight

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came out swinging Tuesday against Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, while urging political and business leaders facing war fatigue in the West to enforce sanctions, help rebuild his country and advance the peace process. Zelenskyy is trying to keep […]

1 day ago

Palace says Kate hospitalized for abdominal surgery. King Charles III to have prostate treatment