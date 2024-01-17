Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time

Jan 17, 2024, 7:48 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Standing or stopping is now banned on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip where visitors often pause to take photos amid the glittery casino lights or to watch street performers.

Violators of the ordinance that took effect Tuesday could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Clark County commissioners voted unanimously this month to approve the measure prohibiting people from “stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop” on Strip pedestrian bridges. That also includes up to 20 feet (6 meters) surrounding connected stairs, elevators and escalators.

The ban doesn’t include standing or stopping if a person is waiting to use an elevator, stairway or escalator.

Clark County said in a statement that its “pedestrian flow zone ordinance” isn’t meant to target street performers or people who stop to take pictures, but rather to increase public safety by ensuring a continuous flow of pedestrian traffic across the bridges.

The measure “will help to ensure our world-class tourism destination remains a safe place for people to visit and transverse,” the statement said.

But opponents say that the ban violates rights protected by the First Amendment.

“That might mean the right to protest. That might mean someone who’s sharing expressions of their faith. That might mean a street performer,” Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, said. Those rights, he said, are “protected at their highest level” in public spaces, including pedestrian bridges.

The county said it planned to install signs on the Strip identifying locations where stopping or standing is prohibited.

Lifestyle

FILE - People participate in a sit-in demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war at De Longpre ...

Associated Press

How watermelon imagery, a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians, spread around the planet

Over the past three months, on banners and T-shirts and balloons and social media posts, one piece of imagery has emerged around the world in protests against the Israel-Hamas war: the watermelon. The colors of sliced watermelon — with red pulp, green-white rind and black seeds — are the same as those on the Palestinian […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Fruit Stripe Gum to bite the dust after a half century of highly abbreviated rainbow flavors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fruit Stripe Gum, something of a childhood icon for many gum chewers over the past five decades, will soon head over the rainbow with its multicolored zebra mascot Yipes — seemingly for good. The manufacturer of Fruit Stripe Gum, the Chicago company Ferrara Candy Co., gave the magazine Food & Wine […]

6 days ago

Associated Press

Tech innovations that caught our eye at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From electric cars to transparent TVs to the latest accessibility tech and virtual assistants backed by artificial intelligence, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week. The best of it aimed to solve big real-world problems. Some of it aimed […]

6 days ago

FILE - Congregants sit in largely empty pews during service at Zion Baptist Church, April 16, 2023,...

Associated Press

US pastors struggle with post-pandemic burnout. Survey shows half considered quitting since 2020

Post-pandemic burnout is at worrying levels among Christian clergy in the U.S., prompting many to think about abandoning their jobs, according to a new nationwide survey. More than 4 in 10 of clergy surveyed in fall 2023 had seriously considered leaving their congregations at least once since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and more […]

6 days ago

File - Assembly line worker Janice DeBono looks over a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the General Motor...

Associated Press

For consumers shopping for an EV, new rules mean fewer models qualify for a tax credit

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. consumers looking to get a tax credit on an electric vehicle purchase have fewer models to choose from under new rules that limit the countries where automakers can buy battery parts and minerals — a potential blow to efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions from autos. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into […]

7 days ago

Associated Press

Meta to hide posts about suicide, eating disorders from teens’ Instagram and Facebook feeds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meta said Tuesday it will start hiding inappropriate content from teenagers’ accounts on Instagram and Facebook, including posts about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. The social media giant based in Menlo Park, California, said in a blog post that while it already aims not to recommend such “age-inappropriate” material to teens, […]

8 days ago

Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time