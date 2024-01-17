Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

ET welcome: Kentucky city beams message into space inviting extraterrestrial visitors

Jan 17, 2024, 10:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city has come up with an out-of-this-world campaign to promote tourism.

The Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau used an infrared laser to beam a message into space to invite extraterrestrial travelers.

“The first thing you’ll notice as you descend through Earth’s atmosphere above Central Kentucky is the lush green countryside that surrounds Lexington’s vibrant city center. That’s our famous bluegrass,” the message begins. It goes on to describe gentle rolling hills, horse farms and bourbon before suggesting places to stay and eat and shop.

The idea for the campaign came from recent UFO revelations and advances in deep space imaging that have fueled the belief that we are not alone in the universe, the visitors bureau said in a statement this month announcing the move.

The agency said it worked with scientists and scholars to beam the message toward potentially habitable planets in the TRAPPIST-1 solar system 40 light years away.

The effort was led by Lexington native Robert Lodder, who is an expert in computer engineering, astrobiology, and Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

“We brought together experts in engineering, linguistics, digital media, philosophy, and science fiction to design, debate, and transmit this message,” he said in the statement.

The message was sent with FAA approval and has a coded bitmap image.

“The bitmap image is the key to it all,” linguistics expert Dr. Andrew Byrd said. “We included imagery representing the elements of life, our iconic Lexington rolling hills, and the molecular structure for water, bourbon, and even dopamine … because Lexington is fun!”

It could take a while to get an answer though. The agency says it will take 40 years to get to its intended target and could take another 40 to receive any response.

In the meantime, the agency says earthly travelers are invited to visit.

National News

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for children under 12, ending advocates’ short-lived hopes of having the bill become law this year. “I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football,” Newsom said in a statement late Tuesday. “I am deeply […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nearly $1 billion upgrade planned at the airport in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A nearly $1 billion upgrade of the airport in Omaha, Nebraska, will include a new glass-domed entrance, larger boarding gates and baggage claim areas and the addition of new restaurants and shops, airport officials said Wednesday. The Omaha Airport Authority approved plans Tuesday for a $950 million project expected to be […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Pentagon in Washington, March 27, 2008. The Defense Department will install solar panels...

Associated Press

Pentagon to install rooftop solar panels as Biden pushes clean energy in federal buildings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will install solar panels on the Pentagon, part of the Biden administration’s plan to promote clean energy and “reestablish the federal government as a sustainability leader.” The Pentagon is one of 31 government sites that are receiving $104 million in Energy Department grants that are expected to double the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Standing or stopping is now banned on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip where visitors often pause to take photos amid the glittery casino lights or to watch street performers. Violators of the ordinance that took effect Tuesday could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. […]

2 hours ago

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run mil...

Associated Press

US pledges new sanctions over Houthi attacks will minimize harm to Yemen’s hungry millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday put Yemen’s Houthis rebels back on its list of American military strikes in the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop the militants’ attacks on global shipping. Officials said they would design the financial penalties to minimize harm to Yemen’s 32 million people, who are among the years […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Gov. Andy Beshear’s allies form group to promote the Democrat’s agenda in GOP-leaning Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People close to Gov. Andy Beshear formed an advocacy group Wednesday to promote the Democrat’s agenda in Kentucky, as his allies try to build on his reelection victory and bolster his resume by turning more of his proposals into enacted policies in the Republican-leaning Bluegrass State. The action signals a more […]

3 hours ago

ET welcome: Kentucky city beams message into space inviting extraterrestrial visitors