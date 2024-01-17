Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Falling trees cause power outages, 8,000 homes off US 2

Jan 17, 2024, 2:48 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

tree power outage...

(Photo from Flickr @MikeDole)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Falling trees are responsible for some power outages near Gold Bar and Index on Wednesday, leaving nearly 8,000 homes without electricity.

Snohomish County’s outage map also shows approximately 2,000 customers out in North Stanwood and around Lake Ketchum and roughly 3,000 customers in all.

More news: Snow, ice close schools, mess with morning commute

The outages began around 11:30 a.m., according to the Puget Sound Energy website.

PSE shows more than 8,000 homes and businesses without electricity, many in and around North Bend.

Troubles were also reported south of Bellingham.

The outages are expected to be resolved by the early afternoon.

