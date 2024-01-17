Falling trees cause power outages, 8,000 homes off US 2

Falling trees are responsible for some power outages near Gold Bar and Index on Wednesday, leaving nearly 8,000 homes without electricity.

Snohomish County’s outage map also shows approximately 2,000 customers out in North Stanwood and around Lake Ketchum and roughly 3,000 customers in all.

The outages began around 11:30 a.m., according to the Puget Sound Energy website.

PSE shows more than 8,000 homes and businesses without electricity, many in and around North Bend.

Troubles were also reported south of Bellingham.

The outages are expected to be resolved by the early afternoon.