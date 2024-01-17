Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Major solar farm builder settles case alleging it violated clean water rules

Jan 17, 2024, 3:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. construction company that built solar farms across the country will pay $2.3 million in penalties to settle claims that it violated federal and state water protections in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday.

Swinerton agreed to pay the penalty and undertake mitigation measures for its alleged Clean Water Action violations during the construction of solar farms in the three states that began in 2016.

A complaint alleged that Swinerton did not have its building sites inspected by qualified personnel and failed to accurately address or report stormwater issues at its solar farms near American Falls, Idaho, near Lafayette, Alabama and in Perry and White Counties, Illinois. At the Alabama and Idaho sites, the complaint said Swinerton’s actions led to large amounts of stormwater discharges in nearby waterways.

Builders clear large sections of land when constructing solar farms, which can lead to sediment runoff into waterways if stormwater controls aren’t put in place. The controls are common to other types of construction. More sediment in waterways can hurt aquatic life, damage ecosystems and harm drinking water treatment systems, according to the EPA.

“Solar farms are vital to slowing the effects of climate change, but companies building solar farms must comply with environmental protection requirements just as companies must do for any other construction project,” said David Uhlmann, EPA’s assistant administrator for enforcement.

Swinerton could not be immediately reached for comment. In 2021, a private equity firm acquired Swinerton’s renewable energy division and its subsidiary SOLV Inc.

The company will pay $1.6 million to the federal government, while about $540,000 will go to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and roughly $145,000 to the state of Illinois.

EPA and the Justice Department said Swinerton will also fund a restoration project in Idaho on the Portneuf River that repairs some of the damage caused by the excess sediment discharges. In Alabama, the company will buy 14,000 “stream credits” that mitigate the loss of wetlands in the watershed surrounding the solar farm site. The effort will help preserve the watershed and its aquatic habitats, the federal government said.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

National News

Associated Press

No problems found with engine of news helicopter that crashed in New Jersey, killing 2, report says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A television news helicopter that crashed in a southern New Jersey forest last month, killing the pilot and a photographer, had no engine problems that would have prevented normal operation, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the crash of WPVI-TV’s “Chopper 6” […]

21 minutes ago

Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan...

Associated Press

Proposed Louisiana congressional map advances to the House with a second majority-Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With bipartisan support, a proposed Louisiana congressional map that would create a second majority-Black district sailed through the state Senate on Wednesday and will advance to the House chamber for debate. The Senate’s approval is a win for Democrats who have long demanded a second majority-minority district, arguing that the […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado funeral home owners apparently sought to cover up money problems by abandoning bodies

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado funeral home owners apparently sought to cover up their financial difficulties by abandoning nearly 200 bodies that they had agreed to cremate or bury, instead storing the remains in a neglected building in many cases for years, a Colorado judge said Wednesday as he ruled that the criminal case against […]

29 minutes ago

Dean Kapsalis is comforted by his attorneys Jack Cunha, left, and Helen Holcomb, as his sentence is...

Associated Press

Massachusetts man sentenced to life with possibility of parole in racist road rage killing

A Massachusetts man convicted of murder in the 2021 death of a Black man after a racist road rage encounter was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, was convicted by a jury last year of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights and other […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas man kills self after fatally shooting four, including his 8-year-old niece

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A man fatally shot his estranged wife and three other relatives, including his 8-year-old niece, at a home in suburban Houston over the weekend before killing himself, authorities said Wednesday. Alrick “Shawn” Barrett, 46, opened fire at the home just before 7 a.m. Saturday after returning his young child from a […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nella Domenici, daughter of late US senator from New Mexico, launches her own bid for a seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Nella Domenici, a daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, said Wednesday that she will compete for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich as he seeks a third term. Domenici, who has registered with the Federal Election Commission to raise campaign funds, confirmed her candidacy in […]

1 hour ago

Major solar farm builder settles case alleging it violated clean water rules