Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Severed hand found in the pocket of man suspected of killing woman in Colorado, police say

Jan 17, 2024, 4:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman in Colorado had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police.

Solomon Martinez, a security guard, was arrested at work on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of the woman, whose body was discovered in a creek Jan. 10, the Pueblo Chieftain reported this week.

An officer found the hand in a plastic bag inside a chest pocket of his jacket, according to Martinez’s arrest affidavit, and police believe it belonged to the woman.

Martinez, 26, allegedly told police it had been in his jacket for two days but denied killing the woman.

An unidentified witness, described as the friend of Martinez’s roommate, told police that Martinez drove to Fountain Creek and dragged what appeared to be a woman’s body down to the creek bed, according to the affidavit.

Martinez is represented by lawyers from the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on its cases.

National News

Associated Press

Major solar farm builder settles case alleging it violated clean water rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. construction company that built solar farms across the country will pay $2.3 million in penalties to settle claims that it violated federal and state water protections in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. Swinerton agreed to pay the penalty and undertake […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

No problems found with engine of news helicopter that crashed in New Jersey, killing 2, report says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A television news helicopter that crashed in a southern New Jersey forest last month, killing the pilot and a photographer, had no engine problems that would have prevented normal operation, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the crash of WPVI-TV’s “Chopper 6” […]

29 minutes ago

Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan...

Associated Press

Proposed Louisiana congressional map advances to the House with a second majority-Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With bipartisan support, a proposed Louisiana congressional map that would create a second majority-Black district sailed through the state Senate on Wednesday and will advance to the House chamber for debate. The Senate’s approval is a win for Democrats who have long demanded a second majority-minority district, arguing that the […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado funeral home owners apparently sought to cover up money problems by abandoning bodies

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado funeral home owners apparently sought to cover up their financial difficulties by abandoning nearly 200 bodies that they had agreed to cremate or bury, instead storing the remains in a neglected building in many cases for years, a Colorado judge said Wednesday as he ruled that the criminal case against […]

36 minutes ago

Dean Kapsalis is comforted by his attorneys Jack Cunha, left, and Helen Holcomb, as his sentence is...

Associated Press

Massachusetts man sentenced to life with possibility of parole in racist road rage killing

A Massachusetts man convicted of murder in the 2021 death of a Black man after a racist road rage encounter was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, was convicted by a jury last year of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights and other […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas man kills self after fatally shooting four, including his 8-year-old niece

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A man fatally shot his estranged wife and three other relatives, including his 8-year-old niece, at a home in suburban Houston over the weekend before killing himself, authorities said Wednesday. Alrick “Shawn” Barrett, 46, opened fire at the home just before 7 a.m. Saturday after returning his young child from a […]

1 hour ago

Severed hand found in the pocket of man suspected of killing woman in Colorado, police say