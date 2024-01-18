Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A federal official says the part that blew off a jetliner was made in Malaysia by a Boeing supplier

Jan 17, 2024, 5:03 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Air...

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The panel that blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner this month was manufactured in Malaysia by Boeing’s leading supplier, the head of the agency investigating the incident said Wednesday.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said her agency will look into how the part was produced by Spirit AeroSystems and installed on the plane. She made the comments to reporters in Washington after a closed-door briefing for senators.

A spokesman for Spirit AeroSystems confirmed that the plug was made in Malaysia and said the company is committed to cooperating with the NTSB.

Separately, officials said airlines have inspected 40 planes identical to the one involved in the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said it will review information from those inspections of Boeing 737 Max 9 jets while it develops a maintenance process before letting the planes carry passengers again.

Boeing’s CEO spent the day visiting Spirit AeroSystems’ headquarters and factory in Wichita, Kansas, and vowed that the two companies will work together to “get better.”

In Washington, Homendy and FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker spent two hours briefing members of the Senate Commerce Committee. The officials indicated that their separate investigations of Boeing and the accident are in the early stages.

“Nothing was said about penalties or enforcement, but when there is an end result, I have no doubt but that there will be consequences,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican.

Moran said Whitaker indicated that the FAA is focusing “on the challenges that Boeing has faced over a longer period of time, of which this incident, this potential disaster, was only one component.”

During the briefing, “there was also interest in trying to make sure that the FAA is doing its job in its oversight,” Moran said in an interview.

The FAA and NTSB declined to comment on the briefing.

Boeing said CEO David Calhoun visited the Wichita factory of Spirit AeroSystems, which makes a large part of the fuselage on Boeing Max jets and installs the part that came off an Alaska Airlines jetliner. Calhoun and Spirit CEO Patrick Shanahan — a former Boeing executive and acting U.S. defense secretary whose nomination by President Donald Trump to lead the Pentagon failed — met with about 200 Spirit employees in what the companies termed a town hall.

“We’re going to get better” because engineers and mechanics at Boeing and Spirit “are going to learn from it, and then we’re going to apply it to literally everything else we do together,” Calhoun said.

Shanahan told the workers that by working with the NTSB, FAA, the airlines and Boeing, “we will restore confidence.”

The meeting of CEOs occurred as both companies face scrutiny over the quality of their work.

An Alaska Airlines Max 9 was forced to make an emergency landing on Jan. 5 after a panel called a door plug blew out of the side of the plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, while the FAA investigates whether Boeing and its suppliers followed quality-control procedures.

Alaska and United Airlines, the only other U.S. airline that flies the Max 9, reported finding loose hardware in door plugs of other planes they inspected after the accident. Both airlines have canceled hundreds of flights while their Max 9s are grounded.

Boeing shares gained 1% on Wednesday but have dropped 18% since the accident, making the Arlington, Virginia, company the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in that span.

National News

Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers open new legislative session with eyes on wildfire prevention and housing

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Wednesday opened a new session of the state Legislature vowing to address glaring problems laid bare by the deadly wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in August: the threat posed by wildfires and the lack of affordable housing. Lahaina is still in ruins as the cleanup proceeds […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Spiritual adviser at first nitrogen gas execution asks Alabama for safeguards to protect witnesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The spiritual adviser for an Alabama prisoner set to be the first person executed with nitrogen gas has asked the state prison system to provide additional precautions to ensure the safety of bystanders and witnesses at the execution. The Rev. Jeff Hood, who will stand near Kenneth Smith during his execution, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Severed hand found in the pocket of man suspected of killing woman in Colorado, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman in Colorado had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police. Solomon Martinez, a security guard, was arrested at work on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of the woman, whose body was discovered in a creek Jan. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Major solar farm builder settles case alleging it violated clean water rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. construction company that built solar farms across the country will pay $2.3 million in penalties to settle claims that it violated federal and state water protections in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. Swinerton agreed to pay the penalty and undertake […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

No problems found with engine of news helicopter that crashed in New Jersey, killing 2, report says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A television news helicopter that crashed in a southern New Jersey forest last month, killing the pilot and a photographer, had no engine problems that would have prevented normal operation, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the crash of WPVI-TV’s “Chopper 6” […]

4 hours ago

Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan...

Associated Press

Proposed Louisiana congressional map advances to the House with a second majority-Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With bipartisan support, a proposed Louisiana congressional map that would create a second majority-Black district sailed through the state Senate on Wednesday and will advance to the House chamber for debate. The Senate’s approval is a win for Democrats who have long demanded a second majority-minority district, arguing that the […]

4 hours ago

A federal official says the part that blew off a jetliner was made in Malaysia by a Boeing supplier