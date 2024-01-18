Shooting inside popular mall in Kansas City, Missouri, injures 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gunfire broke out inside a popular shopping mall on the edge of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, wounding six people, authorities said.

The shooting around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Crown Center left shattered glass inside the mall. Two of the injured were found in a food court area on the lower level. Police later learned four other people went to a hospital in a private vehicle. All six are expected to survive, police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Most of the injured were in their late teens or early 20s, but police said one victim was at least 50. It wasn’t immediately known if some or all of the injured were involved in the dispute or if they were bystanders.

Witnesses told police that a verbal argument between two groups led to the shooting that damaged some businesses inside the mall. Witness John Gaston told KCTV-TV he heard gunfire, then saw chaos.

“Pretty much everybody was just screaming, running,” Gaston said.

Several people were detained for questioning at the scene, Becchina said, but police have not yet announced any arrests.