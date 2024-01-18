Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A sticking point in border security negotiations is humanitarian parole. Here’s what that means

Jan 18, 2024, 6:32 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing for a deal on aine funding, but a major sticking point in congressional negotiations has become whether to preserve the president’s authority to allow migrants into the U.S. for special cases during emergencies or global unrest.

Republicans deride the authority, known as humanitarian parole, as a Biden administration end run around Congress that allows into the U.S. large numbers of migrants who further tax an already overextended immigration system.

But that power to allow in certain immigrants at certain times is not new or particularly novel. It has been used across political lines for decades to admit people from Hungary in the 1950s, Vietnam in the 1970s and Iraqi Kurds over the 1990s. For recipients, it can be a lifeline.

“The parole gave me this opportunity, it has made me realize my dreams, my life,” said Emilia Ferrer Triay, who came from Cuba in 1980 as a young girl. “Everything changed from the first day I arrived, I saw that I had a future … that there were no restrictions.”

Ferrer was plucked from the Atlantic Ocean between Key West, Florida, and Cuba, along with her uncles and younger brother who had been trying to reach the U.S. via fishing boat. They were part of a massive influx of more than 125,000 Cubans who traveled from Cuba’s Mariel Harbor to the United States that year.

Ferrer, now 57, said that since the beginning, she had the opportunity to go to school and learn English, then went to college. She works full time, and is married with three U.S.-born children. She became a citizen herself eight years after arriving.

“I would be very unhappy if I had to stay in Cuba,” she said. “You have no future, you can’t dream. Here I have been able to do everything.”

Voters are increasingly preoccupied with immigration, and it’s expected to be a major driver in the 2024 election. The Democratic administration has been heavily criticized by Republicans who say its policies have only encouraged more migrants to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“To the American people, what the Biden administration is doing is illegal. It is incentivizing illegal immigration,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. He said parole was the administration’s “tool of choice” that has allowed too many people into the U.S.

But the U.S. immigration system has been increasingly strained for years, with each presidential administration testing executive power limits while Congress all along has refused to act on immigration policy. The Biden administration’s approach — to crack down on illegal crossings while opening up new ways for those who come by air with sponsors — is only the latest in a long string of attempts to bring the nation’s immigration system under control.

The authority employed by the administration is known as “parole” because migrants would otherwise be placed in detention as their immigration cases were heard. Instead they are “paroled” or allowed into the U.S. But the authority isn’t related to the criminal justice idea of a person who has been paroled from prison after serving time following a conviction.

Under Biden, the U.S. has relied heavily on humanitarian parole. The U.S. airlifted nearly 80,000 Afghans from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and brought them to the U.S. after the Taliban takeover. The U.S. has admitted tens of thousands of Ukrainians who fled after the Russian invasion.

In January 2023, the administration announced a plan to admit 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, provided those migrants had a financial sponsor and flew to the U.S. instead of going to the U.S.-Mexico border for entry. The U.S. has created a mobile app for people to apply online where they are, instead of traveling to the U.S.

Texas sued the administration to stop the allowances, arguing in part that the plan was drawing too many people to the border. Republican senators are also targeting the program.

Democrats in the Senate and immigrant advocates say parole is a valuable tool that provides urgent relief for people fleeing unrest and helps manage the border. Before the plan, migrants from those nations were the vast majority of people entering the U.S. illegally. Afterward, arrests for those nationalities dropped dramatically.

“That is a great model for the future that we have also seen reduce congestion at the border,” said Andrea Flores, who worked as a policy adviser in the Obama and Biden administrations and is now a vice president at FWD.us, an immigration advocacy organization.

Over the years, parole has been used to offer quick safe haven. Administration officials are reluctant to cut off the ability to use the authority not just now, but into the future.

“It is very important to understand that it is used today as a way that the administration is able to better manage the flow, in a planful way, of individuals to the border,” said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the lead Democrat in Senate negotiations.

Political journalist Marcelo Conde fled Nicaragua last year after he received death threats because he was not in favor of President Daniel Ortega. Conde feared that if he left Nicaragua legally, he would be detained and imprisoned when authorities saw his name on his passport.

“The parole became an opportunity, but also a dichotomy because it was not approved quickly,” Conde, 34, said in a recent telephone interview from his home in Las Vegas. “I waited for more than 100 days,” he said.

After he finally arrived in the U.S., he received an authorization to work. In Nevada, he is waiting tables. Conde speaks Spanish, French and English and hopes soon to work as a journalist in the U.S.

Republican senators have refused to approve any further aid for Ukraine or Israel without U.S. border policy changes. The negotiations have been drawn out for weeks, but both sides say they are nearing a deal and the Senate could consider the legislation as soon as next week.

In recent days, negotiators have discussed potential compromises, including caps on the number of migrants eligible for parole, according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

“Let’s find a way that we can get clear definition and figure out how to be able to resolve this,” said Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, the chief Republican negotiator.

Lankford singled out the online application for migrants seeking parole. “It’s a continual draw to the border to just bring more people to it,” he said.

___

Salomon reported from Miami.

National News

Associated Press

Shooting inside popular mall in Kansas City, Missouri, injures 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gunfire broke out inside a popular shopping mall on the edge of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, wounding six people, authorities said. The shooting around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Crown Center left shattered glass inside the mall. Two of the injured were found in a food court area on the lower […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Anti-abortion activists march outside of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Life in Washi...

Associated Press

Anti-abortion activists brace for challenges ahead as they gather for annual March for Life

A year ago, anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. gathered for their annual March for Life with reason to celebrate: It was their first march since the Supreme Court, seven months earlier, had overturned the nationwide right to abortion. At this year’s march, on Friday, the mood will be very different — reflecting formidable challenges […]

2 hours ago

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 17,...

Associated Press

Israeli strike kills 16 in southern Gaza; no word on whether medicines reached hostages

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a home killed 16 people, half of them children, in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, medics said early Thursday. The military continued to strike targets in areas of the besieged territory where it has told civilians to seek refuge. There was meanwhile no word on […]

5 hours ago

FILE- President Joe Biden leaves the White House to go to Camp David, Jan. 13, 2024, in Washington....

Associated Press

Biden to promote internet access in North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going to North Carolina on Thursday to highlight $82 million in new investments that would connect 16,000 households to high-speed internet. Biden’s reelection campaign has made winning North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes one of its top priorities in this year’s presidential election. The Democrat narrowly lost […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Amalija Knavs, mother of first lady Melania Trump, walks on the South Lawn at the White Hous...

Associated Press

Funeral set for Melania Trump’s mother at church near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, are scheduled for Thursday at a church not far from the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Private services for Knavs, 78, will be at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the congregation former President Donald Trump sometimes attends and where he and […]

10 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces that he will for Indiana governor in 2024, Dec. 12, ...

Associated Press

Solidly GOP Indiana doesn’t often see competitive primaries for governor. This year is different

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a state as solidly Republican as Indiana, the May primary is the real competition. Four months out, five candidates are still jockeying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in an unusually crowed field. Annual campaign finance reports filed Wednesday reflect a multimillion-dollar race that has become a competition of who can out-conservative […]

10 hours ago

A sticking point in border security negotiations is humanitarian parole. Here’s what that means