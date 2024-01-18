Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nevada high court says it won’t reconsider ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s case

Jan 18, 2024, 10:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court won’t reconsider former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s request to dismiss a sprawling indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls.

“Rehearing denied,” two of three justices who heard oral arguments last November said in a terse order dated Tuesday. Justice Douglas Herndon dissented. Chasing Horse still can seek a hearing before the full seven-member court.

The state high court decision means prosecutors in Las Vegas can proceed with their 18-count criminal case after months of Chasing Horse legal challenges. The 47-year-old has been in custody since his arrest in January 2023 near the North Las Vegas home he is said to have shared with five wives.

Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. A hearing is scheduled next Wednesday in Clark County District Court.

His lawyers argued the case should be dismissed because, the former actor said, the sexual encounters were consensual. One of his accusers was younger than 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when the alleged abuse began, authorities said.

Kristy Holston, a deputy public defender representing Chasing Horse, also argued the indictment was an overreach by the Clark County district attorney’s office and that some evidence presented to the grand jury, including a definition of grooming, had tainted the state’s case.

Holston declined Thursday to comment about the state Supreme Court decision.

Chasing Horse is known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves.”

Law enforcement authorities say in the decades since starring in the Oscar-winning movie, Chasing Horse became a self-proclaimed medicine man among tribes and traveled around North America to perform healing ceremonies. They say he used his position to gain access to vulnerable girls and women starting in the early 2000s.

The abuse allegations cross multiple U.S. states, including Nevada, where he was living when he was arrested, as well as Montana and South Dakota, according to the indictment.

One of the victims identified in the Nevada case was 14 when Chasing Horse told her the spirits of their ancestors had instructed him to have sex with her, according to court documents and prosecutors.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Congress voting Thursday to avert shutdown and keep federal government funded through early March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is expected to extend current federal spending and keep the government open with votes in the Senate and House on Thursday, avoiding a shutdown and punting a final budget package until early March. The stopgap bill comes after a bipartisan spending deal between House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Extreme cold weather causing oil spills in North Dakota; 60 reports over past week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bitter cold weather is causing a rash of spills in the oil fields of North Dakota as well as a slowdown in production, regulators say. North Dakota has seen multiple days of frigid weather with windchills at times reaching as low as minus 70 degrees (minus 57 Celsius) in its Bakken […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Couple gives $100M to Atlanta’s Spelman College, in largest single gift to a Black college

ATLANTA (AP) — A billionaire couple is giving $100 million to Atlanta’s Spelman College, which the women’s school says is the largest-ever single donation to a historically Black college or university. The donation was announced Thursday by Ronda Stryker and her husband William Johnston. She is the billionaire granddaughter of the founder of medical device […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

6 alleged gang members convicted of killing Chicago rapper FBG Duck in 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has convicted six alleged gang members in the 2020 fatal shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, a killing that prosecutors said was part of long-running violence over gang territories on the city’s South Side. Jurors deliberated for about 16 hours over three days before announcing Wednesday that they had […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A sticking point in border security negotiations is humanitarian parole. Here’s what that means

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing for a deal on aine funding, but a major sticking point in congressional negotiations has become whether to preserve the president’s authority to allow migrants into the U.S. for special cases during emergencies or global unrest. Republicans deride the authority, known as humanitarian parole, as a Biden […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting inside popular mall in Kansas City, Missouri, injures 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gunfire broke out inside a popular shopping mall on the edge of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, wounding six people, authorities said. The shooting around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Crown Center left shattered glass inside the mall. Two of the injured were found in a food court area on the lower […]

5 hours ago

Nevada high court says it won’t reconsider ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s case